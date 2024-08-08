« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 552531 times)

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:53 pm
Sorry, have I just fallen into a parallell universe? Please tell me this is just a joke and never really happened?
I'm sorry to disappoint you, but it is not a joke. Well, I suppose it is a joke, but it happened.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,853
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Pressure really on these.  Hope Forest show up on Saturday.....
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm »
Would be good if these done us a favour and put another dent in Forest's momentum. Should be fully fresh after the internationals too.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:53 pm
Sorry, have I just fallen into a parallell universe? Please tell me this is just a joke and never really happened?

Happened. Happened.

https://www.beinsports.com/en-us/soccer/premier-league/articles-video/mikel-arteta-hired-pickpockets-to-rob-his-own-arsenal-players-2024-08-08
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:53 pm
Sorry, have I just fallen into a parallell universe? Please tell me this is just a joke and never really happened?
It is a joke, and yes it really happened. :lmao

Maybe thats why theyre conceding so many goals. Theyre  all looking for pickpockets and not reading the game!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,220
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,387
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:42:21 pm
Oh my god, he's a fucking lunatic :lmao

Shame he didn't lift Odegaard's camera
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 04:23:24 pm »
Who the fuck would buy a book by Zinchenko ;D

Guy needs to trade in some of his ego for a bit of extra chin.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,884
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:12:23 pm
I'm sorry to disappoint you, but it is not a joke. Well, I suppose it is a joke, but it happened.
That guy is just weird.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/13dSuAfhEds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/13dSuAfhEds</a>
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:10:17 pm
That guy is just weird.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/13dSuAfhEds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/13dSuAfhEds</a>
The whiteboard seemed unnecessary.

Also, he says that when he left Man City, we was at rock bottom, even below zero, feeling very insecure and afraid. Then 'suddenly', he had a wife and children and that lifted his spirits. Then, he says, the Arsenal job and the players at Arsenal lifted him to a very high emotional mood.

Given that his resignation from Man City happened on the same day that he was hired by famous PL club Arsenal for his first ever managerial job and it was his choice, why was he at rock bottom? Why did a massive promotion make him feel insecure? Just how 'suddenly' did he manage to get a wife and children? In a matter of hours?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:01 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,959
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:23:24 pm
Who the fuck would buy a book by Zinchenko ;D

Guy needs to trade in some of his ego for a bit of extra chin.

:D
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 05:35:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:42:21 pm
Oh my god, he's a fucking lunatic :lmao
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:42 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,959
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 05:46:53 pm »
I find it really hard to listen to him speak. Probably not his fault and his English is fractionally better than my Spanish so it shouldnt be a big deal. But how whiny voice. Just sounds so uninspiring. Sounds like hes fighting back the tears half the time. Mind you Guardiola sounds like a neurotic oddball too and its not holding him back.
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm »
anyone know about signing a training ground dog, funnily enough named 'win'?

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37685130/arsenal-latest-signing-training-ground-dog-named-win

 ;D
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,884
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 06:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA</a>
Like this mate:

Change:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA    to ->    https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA

(other words- remove "watch?" and replace "=", with "/")
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:47 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,405
  • JFT 97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 06:23:20 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 06:05:34 pm
anyone know about signing a training ground dog, funnily enough named 'win'?

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37685130/arsenal-latest-signing-training-ground-dog-named-win

 ;D

Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,884
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 06:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:23:20 pm
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
:lmao
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11857 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:23:09 pm
Like this mate:

Change:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA    to ->    https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA

Not sure who that first player was, but he doesn't seem convinced that "Ederson" invented the light bulb.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,884
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11858 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:25:56 pm
Not sure who that first player was, but he doesn't seem convinced that "Ederson" invented the light bulb.

So cringe. It's up there with Bren's envelopes. ;D
I think Slot said that the toughest thing is to communicate your ideas to players. Well... I guess Legohead's doing it well enough, cause look at them the past 2 seasons, but I doubt Slot or Jurgen does this. Jurgs prolly just enters the dressing room with a beaming smile and you're off to the races!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:56 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11859 on: Today at 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Oh yeah ;D

He's so fucking weird 😂
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,994
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11860 on: Today at 06:43:56 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA</a>

Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,099
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11861 on: Today at 07:02:20 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 06:05:34 pm
anyone know about signing a training ground dog, funnily enough named 'win'?

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37685130/arsenal-latest-signing-training-ground-dog-named-win

 ;D

"...after Arteta sourced the animal from a dog trainer."

The dog trainer was the source of the animal?  :o

Effes is a London dog trainer?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11862 on: Today at 07:10:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:23:09 pm
Like this mate:

Change:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whYj9kIhZXA    to ->    https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA

(other words- remove "watch?" and replace "=", with "/")
Thanks!
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11863 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:02:20 pm
"...after Arteta sourced the animal from a dog trainer."

The dog trainer was the source of the animal?  :o

Effes is a London dog trainer?
Also:
Quote
"I think there are still things at the club that can be done to connect with people, to be more caring with people, to show love, and I found this dog that in my opinion was the perfect representative of who we are right now.
That's kind of insulting...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,537
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:18:40 pm
Also: That's kind of insulting...

Can imagine Arteta with his dog, once he's sacked, turning up at the Arsenal training ground for a natter.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm »
Quote
"Her name is Win, we all love winning, and Win needs a lot of love. So the 'love for Win.' That is basically it.
Ingenious.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,426
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11866 on: Today at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:02:20 pm
"...after Arteta sourced the animal from a dog trainer."

The dog trainer was the source of the animal?  :o

Effes is a London dog trainer?
at least he didn't steal it.

Well, this one anyway.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,099
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11867 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:28:19 pm
at least he didn't steal it.

Well, this one anyway.

Maybe he is having Win trained to pick pockets...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 