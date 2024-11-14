Lets face it, over the last two season they were incredibly lucky with the injuries. This season they have a normal number of injuries, and they are out of the title race after 11 games. It only shows that their squad depth is not that good ...



I think you'll find this season they've got an absolutely incredible number of injuries.In their last game they were missing Calafiori AND Tomiyasu (their back up LB and third or fourth choice RB). Do you honestly have the arrogance of thinking that we could cope in a game with a full team, except for Tsimikas AND Bradley? We'd be crying out for a postponement. When they played Newcastle I think they were missing them two and Odegard. I can't even imagine what it must feel like to be missing two squad players and one starter for a game or two. It must just be the worst feeling in the world, helpless that your tremendous squad has been decimated in the most brutal and ruthless fashion and thats the sole reason you're dropping points. The only man who could possibly know how Arteta feels right now is Ped himself. If we'd been missing a player or two for the last few months I think we can all agree we'd probably be languishing down the table with the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and Man United.