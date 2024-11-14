« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 14, 2024, 11:15:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:10:27 pm
Lets face it, over the last two season they were incredibly lucky with the injuries. This season they have a normal number of injuries, and they are out of the title race after 11 games. It only shows that their squad depth is not that good ...
Lego Head has burned them out.

Quote from: Anthony on November 14, 2024, 11:06:38 pm
:no
;D
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 14, 2024, 11:15:44 pm
Lego Head has burned them out.

Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...
Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 14, 2024, 11:46:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm
Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...

To pay the bills mate.
Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 07:44:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm
Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...

He's built a good team rather than a squad. Smith Rowe for example was back up to Odegaard who always played. Ofegaard finally picks up an injury and Smith Rowe was sold.

Like us they have a strong Academy. Arteta not proactive enough in bringing youngsters through.

Like Simeone he needs a settled side to carry out all his dark arts and anti football nonsense to the letter. A young lad might actually want to play football
GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 09:09:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:10:27 pm
Lets face it, over the last two season they were incredibly lucky with the injuries. This season they have a normal number of injuries, and they are out of the title race after 11 games. It only shows that their squad depth is not that good ...

I think you'll find this season they've got an absolutely incredible number of injuries.

In their last game they were missing Calafiori AND Tomiyasu (their back up LB and third or fourth choice RB). Do you honestly have the arrogance of thinking that we could cope in a game with a full team, except for Tsimikas AND Bradley? We'd be crying out for a postponement. When they played Newcastle I think they were missing them two and Odegard. I can't even imagine what it must feel like to be missing two squad players and one starter for a game or two. It must just be the worst feeling in the world, helpless that your tremendous squad has been decimated in the most brutal and ruthless fashion and thats the sole reason you're dropping points. The only man who could possibly know how Arteta feels right now is Ped himself. If we'd been missing a player or two for the last few months I think we can all agree we'd probably be languishing down the table with the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and Man United.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 09:39:36 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 15, 2024, 09:09:47 am
If we'd been missing a player or two for the last few months I think we can all agree we'd probably be languishing down the table with the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and Man United.
Have to agree. As Jaros will attest, it's only because we've had a fully fit squad all season that we are top of the league(s).
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm
Quote from: zero zero on November 15, 2024, 09:39:36 am
Have to agree. As Jaros will attest, it's only because we've had a fully fit squad all season that we are top of the league(s).
And a staggering run of easy fixtures.  And the refs coming out to bat for us.
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 02:55:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm
And a staggering run of easy fixtures.  And the refs coming out to bat for us.

We still haven't played anyone.
afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 02:56:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 15, 2024, 02:55:06 pm
We still haven't played anyone.

Pace fixtures don't count...
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
November 15, 2024, 03:12:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm
And a staggering run of easy fixtures. And the refs coming out to bat for us.
As they always do.

Oh, hang on. Didn't we have four red cards in our first ten games? Explains why we threw in the towel in November and never won anything.
Ray K

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.
Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:57:21 am
My biggest takeaway from that is that Zinchenko has a book. Blimey.
