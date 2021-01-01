They're much, much better than when Arteta took over though and this season we don't really know where they'll end up, a little early to say they've gone to pieces at the minute. As for coping with adversity, they managed to live with the financial dopers nearly all the way through the spring, with an incredible run of results, that's pretty good going.



First off, anyone (except maybe Man United) would be much better after spending nearly £900m in five years.Secondly, it isn't coping with adversity just because they competed with City last season - you know very well I mean injuries and the various breaks of fortune going against you. They had none of that last season and have been woefully lacking when facing even a small amount of it now.It's weird though - you've been quite argumentative with me on the Man City thread, passionately defending the media coverage of them (which is terrible). And now, you're desperate to defend Arsenal's honour. Not really the arguments I'd expect to have with fellow LFC fans on here. Either way, think we need to agree to disagree and move on.