Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:10:57 pm
They got good money for the likes of Iwobi, Willock and Balogun too, plus made a lot of smaller sales which def add up.

Looking at it closer, they've recouped £235m on players since 2019. They haven't got more than £30m on one single player, and most of the fees they've received are minimal until this past summer.

As someone said earlier, they've spent £850-900m in the same period. Still a massive net spend in the space of just over five years.

The poster I was responding to suggested they've recouped a lot as though it offsets the huge spending. I'd argue it doesn't really, and that with the amount they've spent (gross or net), they should be expected to win the league.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:15:10 pm
Looking at it closer, they've recouped £235m on players since 2019. They haven't got more than £30m on one single player, and most of the fees they've received are minimal until this past summer.

As someone said earlier, they've spent £850-900m in the same period. Still a massive net spend in the space of just over five years.

The poster I was responding to suggested they've recouped a lot as though it offsets the huge spending. I'd argue it doesn't really, and that with the amount they've spent (gross or net), they should be expected to win the league.
Let's start with something more practical and achievable... better backups. There would've been no need for an "injury crisis" just because 2 of their first teamers are out.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:07:05 pm
On who? Until they sold Smith Rowe and Nketiah this summer, I don't remember them getting much for anyone in recent years.

Nketiah's no good but Arsenal's failure to exploit the talent of Smith-Rowe, or even give him an opportunity, will eventually be seen as a major symptom of Arteta's dysfunctional time in charge. Boy, they could do with him now.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 03:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Nketiah's no good but Arsenal's failure to exploit the talent of Smith-Rowe, or even give him an opportunity, will eventually be seen as a major symptom of Arteta's dysfunctional time in charge. Boy, they could do with him now.

Yes, completely. This is part of my point though - Arsenal basically weren't having to get rid of anyone of any value until this past summer. Unlike us, who have sold good players and decent youngsters for years. When you have to get rid of players to somewhat balance the books, then it's more of a challenge to have a balanced and deep squad.

At the first sign of selling anyone, Arsenal have shown clearly that they're woefully short on depth, calling a couple of injuries a "crisis". All this despite a £650m net spend since 2019.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 03:50:27 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:53:35 pm
Last season was a good season - probably would've won the league in any normal era. But that was with everything going their way: practically no injuries, no cup progression and plenty of in-game luck.

The season before that, and this season, when they've had more than one or two injuries they've gone to pieces. They have shown zero ability to cope with any adversity whatsoever.

And they've done it all with four times the net spend of LFC since 2019 and acting like a bunch of bellends. Not much there to admire.

They're much, much better than when Arteta took over though and this season we don't really know where they'll end up, a little early to say they've gone to pieces at the minute. As for coping with adversity, they managed to live with the financial dopers nearly all the way through the spring, with an incredible run of results, that's pretty good going.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
Much better but also much more shit to watch. Fucking torturous football and not winning anything anyway. Not worth it.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 04:23:49 pm »
Definitely big news Edu leaving. Whether you like or dislike what Arsenal have done in the transfer window, how theyve operated has been impressive and theyve been getting many deals done well in advance of them actually being done. Calafiori, Timber and Rice were all pursued by top clubs but Arsenal got the legwork done and secured the players. Something we did at our under Jurgen/Edwards.

Will be interesting to see which direction they go in and whether that causes friction with Arteta.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Nketiah's no good but Arsenal's failure to exploit the talent of Smith-Rowe, or even give him an opportunity, will eventually be seen as a major symptom of Arteta's dysfunctional time in charge. Boy, they could do with him now.
He's a player I thought would have been a good Hendo replacement, sadly around that time he was injured but he looks that type, good engine box to box 8 that Hendo used to at his peak.

He won't be at Fulham long if he stays injury free.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:36:03 pm
I think they've basically bought very well. They were an 89 point team last year, that's extremely impressive and they've improved loads. City have skewed everything remember. They've not been perfect in recruitment (unlike our run from 17-20 or so) but they have a really good squad, albeit with some obvious issues.
How could we forget? We can't have more than five posts critical of Arsenal before one of you has to pipe up about City. There's no fanbase on the planet more aware about how City have distorted the league than ours.

How exactly have Arsenal "basically bought very well" and still up ended up with Jesus or Havertz up front? They loaned out Viera, sold Smith-Rowe and when their captain and most pivotal player got injured they have to rely on 17 year-old Nwaneri.

Yeah, but City.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,128
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Nketiah's no good but Arsenal's failure to exploit the talent of Smith-Rowe, or even give him an opportunity, will eventually be seen as a major symptom of Arteta's dysfunctional time in charge. Boy, they could do with him now.
I really wanted us to get him this summer
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,502
  • Dutch Class
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:23:49 pm
Definitely big news Edu leaving. Whether you like or dislike what Arsenal have done in the transfer window, how theyve operated has been impressive and theyve been getting many deals done well in advance of them actually being done. Calafiori, Timber and Rice were all pursued by top clubs but Arsenal got the legwork done and secured the players. Something we did at our under Jurgen/Edwards.

Will be interesting to see which direction they go in and whether that causes friction with Arteta.

Does this end with an Arteta yes man/Arteta gaining more influence, which isn't necessarily a good thing for Arsenal
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:50:27 pm
They're much, much better than when Arteta took over though and this season we don't really know where they'll end up, a little early to say they've gone to pieces at the minute. As for coping with adversity, they managed to live with the financial dopers nearly all the way through the spring, with an incredible run of results, that's pretty good going.

First off, anyone (except maybe Man United) would be much better after spending nearly £900m in five years.

Secondly, it isn't coping with adversity just because they competed with City last season - you know very well I mean injuries and the various breaks of fortune going against you. They had none of that last season and have been woefully lacking when facing even a small amount of it now.

It's weird though - you've been quite argumentative with me on the Man City thread, passionately defending the media coverage of them (which is terrible). And now, you're desperate to defend Arsenal's honour. Not really the arguments I'd expect to have with fellow LFC fans on here. Either way, think we need to agree to disagree and move on.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Does this end with an Arteta yes man/Arteta gaining more influence, which isn't necessarily a good thing for Arsenal

Potentially yeah. As I said, itll be interesting to see what they do. An internal promotion and it could be a yes man, an external appointment and theres potential friction if they arent aligned. Appoint nobody and you potential burden a man with even more workload when hes already having breakdowns most games.

Really is a tricky situation to navigate, the timing  arguably during this sides peak  couldnt be more unfortunate, for them at least.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,883
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Does this end with an Arteta yes man/Arteta gaining more influence, which isn't necessarily a good thing for Arsenal

Might help put a few more bricks in the wall...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm »
So, Edu left them to become Marinakis's Laptop Eddy in our setup?

Doesn't exactly seem like the most glamorous job.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,754
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 05:50:26 pm »
Marinakis owns a Brazilian club. He'll be "working" from Brazil.  ;D
Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm »
Edu leaving the sinking ship
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:49:37 pm
So, Edu left them to become Marinakis's Laptop Eddy in our setup?

Doesn't exactly seem like the most glamorous job.

Forest sign a lot of dudes direct from South America, especially Brazil. Hell probably get to spend a lot of time in his homeland on that basis.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 06:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Nketiah's no good but Arsenal's failure to exploit the talent of Smith-Rowe, or even give him an opportunity, will eventually be seen as a major symptom of Arteta's dysfunctional time in charge. Boy, they could do with him now.

Horrific injury history on him,i'd put money on him getting better and better if he can stay fit long enough to develop.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 07:38:29 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:16:47 pm
First off, anyone (except maybe Man United) would be much better after spending nearly £900m in five years.

Secondly, it isn't coping with adversity just because they competed with City last season - you know very well I mean injuries and the various breaks of fortune going against you. They had none of that last season and have been woefully lacking when facing even a small amount of it now.

It's weird though - you've been quite argumentative with me on the Man City thread, passionately defending the media coverage of them (which is terrible). And now, you're desperate to defend Arsenal's honour. Not really the arguments I'd expect to have with fellow LFC fans on here. Either way, think we need to agree to disagree and move on.

Argumentative, passionately, desperately? Not sure that quite captures the nature of my posts! Fair point re adversity and injury etc. I do think their ruin in last year demonstrated a certain degree of grit mind.
Yes it turns out fellow Liverpool fans can think slightly differently about things, weird that. Youd of thought RAWK would have done quite a good job of showing you that already! We cant even agree about Liverpool very often :)
 
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:26:39 pm
He's a player I thought would have been a good Hendo replacement, sadly around that time he was injured but he looks that type, good engine box to box 8 that Hendo used to at his peak.

He won't be at Fulham long if he stays injury free.

He's a very creative player.Very much pass and move.  I'm watching him now. I don't see the Hendo comparison I must admit. But Arsenal wouldn'tt miss Odegaard so much if Smith-Rowe was still around.

Anyway, that's their problem.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • JFT97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:26 pm
Marinakis owns a Brazilian club. He'll be "working" from Brazil.  ;D

Also owns Forest, so itll be a step up for Edu, I mean Forest are above Arsenal in the PL right now ;D
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,171
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 08:52:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:56:26 am
Since Edu's arrival in 2019, Arsenal have spent £867 million! :o

And Man Utd have won more trophies over that period. What a waste of money Arsenal are  :lmao
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,245
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:26 pm
Marinakis owns a Brazilian club. He'll be "working" from Brazil.  ;D
Him and Jorg can compare stripper notes
