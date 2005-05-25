How did they do in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup after the turn of the year?
Yeah shite, but in terms of the league they won something like 16 out of 18? Shows they can put up a long streak, enough not to properly rule them out. But I cant really see such a long run this time around.
I think the point is, they were (IIRC) out of all comps by January.unlike now.
Is it January yet?
It depends. They could be feasibly out the League Cup next round and lose Fa Cup 3rd round again. They aren't competing fully on 4 fronts (neither are we btw) . If they do well in all the cups it'll affect them in the league. Similar with injuries. The fuss they've made over having literally 1 or 2 out injured.
Edu leaving, big surprise..
Page created in 0.059 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]