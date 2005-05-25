« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 01:20:06 pm
How did they do in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup after the turn of the year?

Yeah shite, but in terms of the league they won something like 16 out of 18? Shows they can put up a long streak, enough not to properly rule them out. But I cant really see such a long run this time around.
Offline SamLad

« Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
Yeah shite, but in terms of the league they won something like 16 out of 18? Shows they can put up a long streak, enough not to properly rule them out. But I cant really see such a long run this time around.
I think the point is, they were (IIRC) out of all comps by January.
unlike now.
Offline jacobs chains

« Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
Yeah shite, but in terms of the league they won something like 16 out of 18? Shows they can put up a long streak, enough not to properly rule them out. But I cant really see such a long run this time around.

In terms of the League they won fuck all as well  ;). I get your point, but marching City down and competing across the board is really difficult. This season they've got to outlast a tired looking City (who I think will pick up later in the season) and a newly invigorated us. I agree with you in that they just don't look like having last season in them.
Offline SamLad

« Reply #11563 on: Yesterday at 01:43:29 pm »
if Chelsea don't get beaten today (damn good bet) Arse drop to 5th.

hee hee.
Offline A Red Abroad

« Reply #11564 on: Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 01:20:06 pm
How did they do in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup after the turn of the year?

 ;)
Offline 4pool

« Reply #11565 on: Yesterday at 03:21:48 pm »
Offline Fromola

« Reply #11566 on: Yesterday at 04:56:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
I think the point is, they were (IIRC) out of all comps by January.
unlike now.

It depends. They could be feasibly out the League Cup next round and lose Fa Cup 3rd round again.

They aren't competing fully on 4 fronts (neither are we btw). If they do well in all the cups it'll affect them in the league. Similar with injuries. The fuss they've made over having literally 1 or 2 out injured.
Offline farawayred

« Reply #11567 on: Yesterday at 05:03:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm
I think the point is, they were (IIRC) out of all comps by January.
unlike now.
Is it January yet?  ;D
Offline SamLad

« Reply #11568 on: Yesterday at 05:35:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:03:13 pm
Is it January yet?  ;D
you're trying to say it isn't?
Online Draex

« Reply #11569 on: Today at 07:59:47 am »
Edu leaving, big surprise..
Offline JC the Messiah

« Reply #11570 on: Today at 08:03:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:56:56 pm
It depends. They could be feasibly out the League Cup next round and lose Fa Cup 3rd round again.

They aren't competing fully on 4 fronts (neither are we btw) . If they do well in all the cups it'll affect them in the league. Similar with injuries. The fuss they've made over having literally 1 or 2 out injured.

We aren't?
Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #11571 on: Today at 08:09:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:47 am
Edu leaving, big surprise..
Interesting I wonder what impact it might have?
Online boots

« Reply #11572 on: Today at 08:58:47 am »
On schedule, my two gooner besties have said fuck all about footie since saturday. Normally so vocal, suddenly so quiet. I feel like baiting them, but my silence probably gets to them more.
