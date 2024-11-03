The only thing Ill say in their defence is that things can turn quickly. Weve gained 6 points on them in the last 2 weeks (3 matches).
It can turn the other way at some point. Everyone is finding it hard to win away from home at the moment and in general, there are less easy wins for all the big sides this season.
But this is a chance to put our foot down while theyre struggling. Dont they play Chelsea soon? I wouldnt fancy that in their current form.
The easy wins should be the ones against the promoted teams and they made heavy weather of Leicester and Southampton at home.
They did have back-to-back defeats last December and were written off before they came back to near enough win out after that.
I think it's tougher this season because top players are just knackered now with the schedule. Go away to teams like Bournemouth and Newcastle who aren't in Europe, and have had a free midweek, and it's hard to match their intensity when they're on it.