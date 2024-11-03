« previous next »
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11520 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm »
Not able to deal with adversity, on the pitch or off it. There are too emotionally charged.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11521 on: Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm »
Oh look, Liverpool are back and it's us an ADFC in a title fight, pace too hot for these cheating diving crying knobheads?
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11522 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:49:20 pm
Only thing he's ever won as a manager is an FA Cup.

Ten Hag won himself one of those. Martinez won himself one too. Fuck, even Harry Redknapp has :D

And far more of an asterisk trophy than our title won in the same season.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11523 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.
Offline spen71

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11524 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.

Really?   The irony
Offline thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11525 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Trips to Inter and Chelsea for these next.  They'll be very happy to see the international break.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11526 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:49:20 pm
Only thing he's ever won as a manager is an FA Cup.

Ten Hag won himself one of those. Martinez won himself one too. Fuck, even Harry Redknapp has :D

He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11527 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.
Fuck him, whingeing Lego Headed Twat.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11528 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Fuck him, whingeing Lego Headed Twat.

That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11529 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.
Hopefully we will have our day and have some justice. But I can't find it in my heart to have a shred of sympathy for Lego Head.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11530 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.

Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.

Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11531 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.

Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck
In One...
Offline FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11532 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.

We'd have won the league those seasons, the 3 high 90's points in 4 seasons burnt us out, it's not sustainable for any legit sides, under normal circumstances we'd have been in better shape physically and mentally the past 2 seasons
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 12:49:48 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 01:04:58 pm
Conceding 4 in their next 28 then. Fair play, if they manage that then the league should be in the bag.

It'd be just like Arsenal to do it, but with 0-0 draws so they don't win the title anyway.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline GreatEx

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 03:18:49 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.

I'll give them 22/23, but I reckon we'd have stayed in the hunt last year if it was just us vs. Arse. That's before you even get into the moonlighting refs.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 06:10:31 am »
This is the year: Bukayo Saka backs Arsenal to win Premier League title

Forward confident after successive runners-up finishes
He says win over PSG shows Arsenal are a top team

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/02/bukayo-saka-arsenal-win-premier-league-title

From a month ago.

Gave off strong "I won't make a mistake like Alisson" vibes
Offline thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 06:17:16 am »
I'm all for players being confident but why do teams always get carried away after they beat PSG?!  PSG have a glass jaw at the best of times and this season they don't even have the smattering of superstars.
Online GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 07:41:11 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.

If you get 97 and 92 points and still lose out to a cheating machine, I think its a fair comment. Saying Arteta was robbed of a title in 2023 is like saying Solskjaer was robbed of one.

Alas, hopefully the 115 charges has a mechanism to redistribute every stolen title fairly.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 07:47:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.

Did they stay on their feet? Avoid giving the ref the chance to give free kicks against them?  Attack in numbers?
Online God's Left Peg

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 08:11:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.

Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck

Lego Head has been a massive beneficiary of their cheating anyway, I doubt he played Ped's underling role for free.
Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 09:11:13 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm
I just can't fathom why they haven't improved their attack.

You aren't going to win a title when Trossard and Havertz are 2 of your main attackers. Good players, sure, but no way near the level of a  Salah/Mane/Diaz/Bernardo Silva, Foden etc.

Their bench is also really average.

January will be key. They need a goalscorer, we need another midfielder.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 09:18:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:11:13 am
January will be key. They need a goalscorer, we need another midfielder.

Are you suggesting a Rice for Nunez swap deal?  ;D
 
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
The Francisco Jeffers of Football teams. Just imagine How good they could have been eh? Ooh, As good as Peter Ndlovu? Julian Joachim? Ravel Morrison ? Billy Dane?

What a team they were
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 10:32:03 am »
The fucking arrogance of this lot. They should concentrate on finishing above Forest.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:03 am
The fucking arrogance of this lot. They should concentrate on finishing above Forest.



Would make sense if the were say level with Man City and 7 points behind us. But they're 7 points behind us AND 5 behind Man City, so what's the actual point?
Online The Test

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 10:45:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:10:31 am
This is the year: Bukayo Saka backs Arsenal to win Premier League title

Forward confident after successive runners-up finishes
He says win over PSG shows Arsenal are a top team

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/02/bukayo-saka-arsenal-win-premier-league-title

From a month ago.

Gave off strong "I won't make a mistake like Alisson" vibes

Ryan Giggs... we wont collapse like liverpool.... and just to add, I dont fancy my brothers missus.
Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:18:56 am

Are you suggesting a Rice for Nunez swap deal?  ;D

I think losing Rice would weaken them more and strengthen us, although Darwin could transform their attack.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:37:49 am
Would make sense if the were say level with Man City and 7 points behind us. But they're 7 points behind us AND 5 behind Man City, so what's the actual point?

Exactly. Clowns.
Online zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 10:58:07 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:03 am
The fucking arrogance of this lot. They should concentrate on finishing above Forest.


It's reasonable enough statement if we ignore the elephant in the room; only ten games in and Arsenal are already seven points behind.

Arsenal fans:

Online Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
The only thing Ill say in their defence is that things can turn quickly. Weve gained 6 points on them in the last 2 weeks (3 matches).

It can turn the other way at some point. Everyone is finding it hard to win away from home at the moment and in general, there are less easy wins for all the big sides this season.

But this is a chance to put our foot down while theyre struggling. Dont they play Chelsea soon? I wouldnt fancy that in their current form.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:03:00 am
The only thing I’ll say in their defence is that things can turn quickly. We’ve gained 6 points on them in the last 2 weeks (3 matches).

It can turn the other way at some point. Everyone is finding it hard to win away from home at the moment and in general, there are less easy wins for all the big sides this season.

But this is a chance to put our foot down while they’re struggling. Don’t they play Chelsea soon? I wouldn’t fancy that in their current form.

At this moment, I think Chelsea are a bigger threat (to the title) than the Arse are.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 11:13:05 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:18:49 am
I'll give them 22/23, but I reckon we'd have stayed in the hunt last year if it was just us vs. Arse. That's before you even get into the moonlighting refs.

Yep.  People seem to forget about us, last season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11552 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:04:39 am
At this moment, I think Chelsea are a bigger threat (to the title) than the Arse are.

No way. Arsenal have still shown they can put a really strong run. Last season their run from the turn of the year was pretty good and thats from a chasing position as well.

This season though that seems a tough ask. Appreciate that they have let in a lot more goals but Ive always felt their lack of firepower would tell at some point. Saka is fantastic but if he is your best attacker then thats a warning sign that you need more goals. He isnt getting near scoring 20 league goals.
Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11553 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:03:00 am
The only thing Ill say in their defence is that things can turn quickly. Weve gained 6 points on them in the last 2 weeks (3 matches).

It can turn the other way at some point. Everyone is finding it hard to win away from home at the moment and in general, there are less easy wins for all the big sides this season.

But this is a chance to put our foot down while theyre struggling. Dont they play Chelsea soon? I wouldnt fancy that in their current form.

The easy wins should be the ones against the promoted teams and they made heavy weather of Leicester and Southampton at home.

They did have back-to-back defeats last December and were written off before they came back to near enough win out after that.

I think it's tougher this season because top players are just knackered now with the schedule. Go away to teams like Bournemouth and Newcastle who aren't in Europe, and have had a free midweek, and it's hard to match their intensity when they're on it.
