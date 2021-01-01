« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11520 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm
Not able to deal with adversity, on the pitch or off it. There are too emotionally charged.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11521 on: Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm
Oh look, Liverpool are back and it's us an ADFC in a title fight, pace too hot for these cheating diving crying knobheads?
Jurgen YNWA

Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11522 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:49:20 pm
Only thing he's ever won as a manager is an FA Cup.

Ten Hag won himself one of those. Martinez won himself one too. Fuck, even Harry Redknapp has :D

And far more of an asterisk trophy than our title won in the same season.
Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11523 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.
spen71

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11524 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.

Really?   The irony
thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11525 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Trips to Inter and Chelsea for these next.  They'll be very happy to see the international break.
DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11526 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:49:20 pm
Only thing he's ever won as a manager is an FA Cup.

Ten Hag won himself one of those. Martinez won himself one too. Fuck, even Harry Redknapp has :D

He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11527 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.
Fuck him, whingeing Lego Headed Twat.
DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11528 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Fuck him, whingeing Lego Headed Twat.

That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11529 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.
Hopefully we will have our day and have some justice. But I can't find it in my heart to have a shred of sympathy for Lego Head.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11530 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.

Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.

Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11531 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.

Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck
In One...
FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11532 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.

We'd have won the league those seasons, the 3 high 90's points in 4 seasons burnt us out, it's not sustainable for any legit sides, under normal circumstances we'd have been in better shape physically and mentally the past 2 seasons
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11533 on: Today at 12:49:48 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 01:04:58 pm
Conceding 4 in their next 28 then. Fair play, if they manage that then the league should be in the bag.

It'd be just like Arsenal to do it, but with 0-0 draws so they don't win the title anyway.
GreatEx

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11534 on: Today at 03:18:49 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.

I'll give them 22/23, but I reckon we'd have stayed in the hunt last year if it was just us vs. Arse. That's before you even get into the moonlighting refs.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11535 on: Today at 06:10:31 am
This is the year: Bukayo Saka backs Arsenal to win Premier League title

Forward confident after successive runners-up finishes
He says win over PSG shows Arsenal are a top team

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/02/bukayo-saka-arsenal-win-premier-league-title

From a month ago.

Gave off strong "I won't make a mistake like Alisson" vibes
thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11536 on: Today at 06:17:16 am
I'm all for players being confident but why do teams always get carried away after they beat PSG?!  PSG have a glass jaw at the best of times and this season they don't even have the smattering of superstars.
