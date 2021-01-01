Only thing he's ever won as a manager is an FA Cup. Ten Hag won himself one of those. Martinez won himself one too. Fuck, even Harry Redknapp has
Crosby Nick never fails.
Arteta unhappy with Newcastles style of play.
He's been robbed of two titles to be fair, like Jurgen.
Fuck him, whingeing Lego Headed Twat.
That he is but there should be consistency highlighting City's cheating and the its wider impacts.
Where was their outrage when ADFC cheated us? Too busy laughing their fucking heads off. Hurts when it's on the other foot.Do you think they'll say a word this season if ADFC get off and pip us to the title in another 95+ pts season? Will they fuck
Conceding 4 in their next 28 then. Fair play, if they manage that then the league should be in the bag.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
