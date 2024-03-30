Arsenal have done very well over the past couple of seasons taking City to the wire on both occasions. The thing with football though is that it quite often doesn't pan out the way you expect it to. Their fans would no doubt be expecting their side to give it another good go this season, & it may well turn out they will. However, there are certain factors that may well derail their hopes. The main one for me is that after coming so close - but with no cigar - how much is that going to affect them mentally ? We know ourselves how heart-breaking it is. But the one thing the players, & the fans, had, was a terrific coach who was/is an incredible motivator. That in itself was key to our title success in 2020 after coming so close the previous year. I just don't see that motivational, arms around the shoulder, hugging type in Arteta. He comes across as an angry 'hit them with a big stick' type of manager. Going to be interesting to see if he can get them back on track.