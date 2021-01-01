Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).



It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.



The thing is, top clubs spend fucking millions on players to ensure they have a strong, competitive, squad. A couple of injuries shouldn't derail them. Not forgetting that Saliba wasn't injured, he was serving a ban, so that was all his fault really. 20 years ago we beat a brilliant Arsenal team 2-1 at Anfield despite not having one single main forward available because of injuries. Neil Mellor scored the winner 2 minutes into injury time. No crying or whinging from the Liverpool camp, or us fans, prior to the match though.