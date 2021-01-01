« previous next »
Corrie Nick

  Posts: 116,469
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11400 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11401 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:33:45 pm

Yes, Arsenal had two regulars (Saliba and Odegaard) out plus their new italian who has hardly played (and Saliba was his own fault for cheating)


Wait, we had two regulars (Allison and Jota) out, plus our new italian (Chiesa) who had hardly played.



Yeah, the reporting on Arsenal's injuries has been strange. Wonder where it's come from?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

A Red Abroad

  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11402 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:20:05 pm
Been slightly out of the loop on this one. Is there a particular reason having two players injured constitutes a 'crisis' for Arsenal but no other club?

I believe when reporting injuries, the press use a Logarithmic scale based on the levels of paranoia of a fanbase and the ridiculousness of conspiracy theories they espouse.

Ergo... 2 injuries = crisis in this case.

:)
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11403 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:48:24 pm


Is that a much younger Brick Top?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11404 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

You wanna get sucked in son?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11405 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:59:42 pm
You wanna get sucked in son?

At least learn how sad my acculturation is progressing/regressing, I suppose...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11406 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11407 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:02:47 pm
It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!

 :lmao
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11408 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11409 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11410 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:04:21 pm
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.

Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11411 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
;D
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11412 on: Today at 04:27:40 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
He gets the priest to say it at their baptisms.
Oldmanmick

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11413 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:04:44 pm
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.

The thing is, top clubs spend fucking millions on players to ensure they have a strong, competitive, squad. A couple of injuries shouldn't derail them. Not forgetting that Saliba wasn't injured, he was serving a ban, so that was all his fault really. 20 years ago we beat a brilliant Arsenal team 2-1 at Anfield despite not having one single main forward available because of injuries. Neil Mellor scored the winner 2 minutes into injury time. No crying or whinging from the Liverpool camp, or us fans, prior to the match though.
