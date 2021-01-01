« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,229
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:13:37 am
And he handballed it.
Other than two fouls and a handball though... definitely a goal  :butt
Asheroo

  Main Stander
  Posts: 205
Where was Odegaard and his camera yesterday?
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,029
  Hearts Jurgen
I always thought our best sides under Klopp were calm and composed.

Gabriel was geeing the crowd up just before half time. Found it bizarre.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Lisan Al Gaib

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,791
  Lead them to Paradise
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:24:31 am
I always thought our best sides under Klopp were calm and composed.

Gabriel was geeing the crowd up just before half time. Found it bizarre.

This is what I mean when I say that they're too emotional to people. If you read The Chimp Paradox by Steve Peters he talks about how you have to control the emotional side of your brain to get the best results in pretty much anything. Arsenal just don't do that, they run on emotion and they eventually fizzle out because you just can't sustain that yet they just keep doing it season after season
Garlic Red

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,610
  Pop n crisp
Quite interesting hearing Carragher suggest Arteta is more Mourinho than Guardiola. I think managers can often be influenced by other coaches, sometimes coaches theyve worked under or systems theyve played in. It seems to go unspoken of but if you look at Arteta, whos the manager he played under who favoured a pragmatic approach, would regularly play centre backs at full back and look to nick games by set pieces? Its probably David Moyes.  :D
12C

  aka 54F
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,927
  The Ribbons are Red
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 08:59:29 am
Very annoyed at Gabriel falling backwards onto Darwin end of first half and getting decision from linesman, why!?!? After restart he went down again for absolutely nothing with Darwin again and ref gave it. It is shocking how bad the standards of officiating are in this league, I actually cannot comprehend it at times.

The amount of time VAR took to check as well when Virgin was obviously playing that onside was mental, these guys are shite at their job and I am sick of the status quo where they never ever ever get called out with repercussions, Managers and Teams cannot criticize absolutely incorrect decisions or they get fined, what is this system.

He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Rattleduser

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,183
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:33:19 am
Embarrassing team!!!

Divingn and feigning injury so much they actually sustained a real one from it :lmao

This idea they never drop points simply because they weren't good enough is also hilarious. Saka needs to sort himself out, amazing player and seems a genuinely nice lad but he's on par with Jesus for the most sulky, crying faces pulled in 90 minutes, get up and get on with the fucking game. Havertz is gonna get a nasty nasty challenge at some point, he's always trying a sneaky dig at his marker, one day someones gonna take the ball and him with full force. Gabriel is huge but i've never seen a defender dive and scream so much, forever on the floor, so much so that he did his own knee in by hitting the deck for the 100th time

Arteta is a joke, his whole team is set up to shithouse their way through every game and do anything and everything to swing the officials in their favour. How does a team of grown men find themselves falling screaming in pain only to be completely fine at the award of a freekick

should of overwatered the pitch like we were accused of doing at Anfield, would of cushioned the blow
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Corrie Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 116,434
  Poultry in Motion
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:42:19 am
He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.

Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,229
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 11:45:15 am
should of overwatered the pitch like we were accused of doing at Anfield, would of cushioned the blow

:lmao I completely forgot about that

The whining never stops
GreekScouser

  Kemlynite
  Posts: 22
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Every time they've faced any adversity this season they've dropped points (Brighton, Abu Dhabi, Bournemouth, us).

There's a video analysis of us Vs Newcastle last season after VVD got sent off, and it was just a masterclass of tightening the ship but also remaining a threat. If I remember right we also had Mac sent off at 2-1 against Bournemouth but then got the third afterwards. They dont seem capable of doing the same, and its got to the point where they're going full bus parking in games. It doesn't reflect particularly well on Arteta as a coach that going a man down at the moment guarantees they'll drop points.
PaulF

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,308
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:48:48 am
Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.
Yeah.  Let him know what would happen if he maintained his normal shithousery.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,307
  Sun don't shine in the shade
Their lack of composure is very enjoyable to watch.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Chris~

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,946
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:39:07 am
Quite interesting hearing Carragher suggest Arteta is more Mourinho than Guardiola. I think managers can often be influenced by other coaches, sometimes coaches theyve worked under or systems theyve played in. It seems to go unspoken of but if you look at Arteta, whos the manager he played under who favoured a pragmatic approach, would regularly play centre backs at full back and look to nick games by set pieces? Its probably David Moyes.  :D
It's always been Moyes. He's even got Havertz as his Fellaini
smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:05:14 am
From the game thread:
Mods, "Artetico" deserves to make it in this thread title, doesn't it?

I second this!
shook

  not stirred
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,788
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
It's probably been said earlier I think the thread should be renamed to Arsenal: They're Always on the Floor
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 79,332
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:42:19 am
He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.

Yep, horrible team. Hate Man City but these on the pitch are the absolute worst.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,294
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:48:48 am
Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.

Thought Virg was a bit careless to lose his cool like that - could have been costly for us.

Really annoyed though that all the focus in commentary was on Virg's reaction and not the fact that it was because Havertz was trying to wrestle him to the ground from behind.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,148
The only trophy any of their players would be winning this evening would be the FallOn D'floor
