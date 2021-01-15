« previous next »
would have bet a million that someone would post that  :)

Why? Do you need the money? Is one in the hole?
Fuck you Arteta you PS1 graphics headed twat!

That's splendid... ;D
Their fans and manager are the biggest bunch of cryarses I've ever seen. They're convinced there's a conspiracy against them. Truly deranged.
I absolutely despise Havertz.

He's by far the biggest cheat in world football by far. All he ever does is throwing himself around on the ground, no shame whatsoever, completely non interested in actually playing football.

The thought of him makes me absolutely sick to stomach.

Also loves throwing in an absolute shitbag, Paul Scholes-esque tackle. And like Scholes, commentators seem to act like this is cos he just doesn't know how to tackle, even though it's obvious he's just dirty.
Fuck you Arteta you PS1 graphics headed twat!
;D
When did these become so unlikable?
I didn't mind them under Wenger but this Areta twat and his anti-football style is my reason why
When did these become so unlikable?

For me, at least, this season has made me dislike them so much more than other teams. They used to play good football the last few seasons so I didn't mind them much, but this season they have truly become the Atletico Madrid of the PL.

All the time wasting and diving on top of having lego head in charge has made me despise them. Their fans, at least the ones you see online, are also unbearable. Awful club.
I wonder what this Arsenal squad would be like with a coach who would actually coach them to play football rather than shithouse and timewaste and be overly cautious a lot of the time.

No doubt this is a good team, as they should be, its a very good squad -maybe not a deep enough squad as some others in Europe, but first 11 plus 3/4 others are excellent and will match almost anyone.

I just cant help but think that with a brave and more expansive coach theyd be absolutely flying, blowing a lot of teams away, and yes, fun to watch! Arteta holds them back and is a bit of a coward.
From the game thread:
Artetico are a pale imitation, aren't they.

Mods, "Artetico" deserves to make it in this thread title, doesn't it?
My favourite part of the game yesterday was when the Emirates was in full voice trying to get them over the line, Arteta saw a bog standard tackle and tried to go full Klopp and front the crowd up like they were sitting on their hands. Some bloke in the front row looked absolutely miffed.

Sums him up, it's not natural at all he just saw some other guy did it so he imitates it. Same with the fist bumps.

Whilst we're at it, why do they sing Allez Allez? I know we don't own it, but we've more or less made it a huge part of the club over the last few years. Find your own thing.
^ i know - and the deep roots the song has - going back to the original allez chant in 1977. They may as well sing You'll never walk alone  ;D
When did these become so unlikable?

Broadly speaking they always have.

The period when they had Henry was the anomaly. Even then Wenger packed them with absolute weapons.

You may not be old enough to remember George Graham's side.
Embarrassing team!!!

Divingn and feigning injury so much they actually sustained a real one from it :lmao

This idea they never drop points simply because they weren't good enough is also hilarious. Saka needs to sort himself out, amazing player and seems a genuinely nice lad but he's on par with Jesus for the most sulky, crying faces pulled in 90 minutes, get up and get on with the fucking game. Havertz is gonna get a nasty nasty challenge at some point, he's always trying a sneaky dig at his marker, one day someones gonna take the ball and him with full force. Gabriel is huge but i've never seen a defender dive and scream so much, forever on the floor, so much so that he did his own knee in by hitting the deck for the 100th time

Arteta is a joke, his whole team is set up to shithouse their way through every game and do anything and everything to swing the officials in their favour. How does a team of grown men find themselves falling screaming in pain only to be completely fine at the award of a freekick
The irony of them moaning about the disallowed goal never being a free kick when they win so many cheap ones themselves in the same way. Beautiful.
The irony of them moaning about the disallowed goal never being a free kick when they win so many cheap ones themselves in the same way. Beautiful.

It's fucking stupid anyway. All our players bar one had stopped, and Konate in particular would have been able to clear the ball had he carried on playing.
My favourite part of the game yesterday was when the Emirates was in full voice trying to get them over the line, Arteta saw a bog standard tackle and tried to go full Klopp and front the crowd up like they were sitting on their hands. Some bloke in the front row looked absolutely miffed.

Sums him up, it's not natural at all he just saw some other guy did it so he imitates it. Same with the fist bumps.

Whilst we're at it, why do they sing Allez Allez? I know we don't own it, but we've more or less made it a huge part of the club over the last few years. Find your own thing.

Weve conquered all North London
Were never gonna stop
From Watford down to Brentford
Weve beat the flipping lot
Bertie Mee and Arsene Wenger
And Starmers up there too
We are entitled supporters
With Arsenal TV too

Eh? Theyve always been shithouses. All the way back to Graham and beyond. My gooner besties are incandescant that they never won. I just meh at them and it triggers them. Theres nothing better than winding up your mates. Happy days, even with a draw. Marvellous.
Weve conquered all North London
Were never gonna stop
From Watford down to Brentford
Weve beat the flipping lot
Bertie Mee and Arsene Wenger
And Starmers up there too
We are entitled supporters
With Arsenal TV too

Im assuming he wasnt there, what with all the freebie fuss. ;D
The irony of them moaning about the disallowed goal never being a free kick when they win so many cheap ones themselves in the same way. Beautiful.

Don't get me started on one in the first half. Partey lost the ball, screamed and got a free kick.

It's embarrassing they are talking about a disallowed goal..

Just because the commentators hadn't spotted it, I'd actually left the room for a pee.

I rushed back in thinking we'd fucked a quick free kick up the way they went on.
Very annoyed at Gabriel falling backwards onto Darwin end of first half and getting decision from linesman, why!?!? After restart he went down again for absolutely nothing with Darwin again and ref gave it. It is shocking how bad the standards of officiating are in this league, I actually cannot comprehend it at times.

The amount of time VAR took to check as well when Virgin was obviously playing that onside was mental, these guys are shite at their job and I am sick of the status quo where they never ever ever get called out with repercussions, Managers and Teams cannot criticize absolutely incorrect decisions or they get fined, what is this system.
Are we absolutely sure Kilnsman isn't on the backroom staff?
It's fucking stupid anyway. All our players bar one had stopped, and Konate in particular would have been able to clear the ball had he carried on playing.

There were about three separate fouls in that one :D Even if you ignore the one it actually got given for, Havertz then just launched Trent into the back of the net off the ball.

So is that what they're moaning about in terms of Taylor screwing them? I've seen it all over social media this morning and was struggling to remember him doing much of anything really (which is never a bad thing for a ref I guess).
I know the stats guys keep track of fastest sprints, they need to get their speed guns on Arsenal's set piece coach, he almost fucking teleports to the front of the technical area whenever Arsenal get a set piece in the opponent's half.
Just because the commentators hadn't spotted it, I'd actually left the room for a pee.

To be fair to the commetantors they have a game to watch, they can't keep track of your toilet trips.
Are we absolutely sure Kilnsman isn't on the backroom staff?

Nah he's no mug, he's got enough on his plate than to work in such a soulless bowl like the Emirates.
Worst fans in the top 6.
It's fucking stupid anyway. All our players bar one had stopped, and Konate in particular would have been able to clear the ball had he carried on playing.

We done that a few times throughout the game. Stopped and expected the foul/whistle.
After restart he went down again for absolutely nothing with Darwin again and ref gave it.


He fucked his knee up diving for that one the knob head.

We done that a few times throughout the game. Stopped and expected the foul/whistle.

We stopped because there was a whistle.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:17 am
Worst fans in the top 6.

Not ready to say that until they start being as racist as Chelsea or chant about tragedies en masse. Delusional yeah, but not inherently evil.
To be fair to the commetantors they have a game to watch, they can't keep track of your toilet trips.

Would help if they watched the game. It was quite obvious Taylor had stopped the game
Not ready to say that until they start being as racist as Chelsea or chant about tragedies en masse. Delusional yeah, but not inherently evil.

Yeah that's fair. Lets stick with most delusional fanbase. They always have been though. The years we were pumping them 4-0 every game they'd still stick 8 or 9 of their players in a joint 11.
This might sound a little bit deep psychologically but their antics tell me that they don't actually believe themselves that they can win the league. Teams are often a reflection of their manager and that insecurity stems from Arteta. It really is rather pathetic to see a side that has a lot of quality and a lot of potential to play much more free-flowing football actually choose to do anything but that for most of the game. They quite actively seem to want the ball to be out of play! They want free-kicks, set pieces (which in fairness they are good at) but they take it to the extreme. They want zero flow to any football match, they want a disrupted, staggered, stop-start game and they are happy to play for little moments of quality here and there from their part and they seem to want to bang this drum of being masters of grinding results out.

Results matter more than anything of course, and substance over style will win you the day when it comes to winning shiny things. But they've gone way too far the other way and I don't feel wrong to say that how they go about the game now is below a club like Arsenal. Dark arts, game management, call it whatever you want is part of the game and under Klopp at times I felt like we ourselves were too nice, we needed a bit more nastiness in there. But there comes a point where that is all you are and you lose sight of trying to actually be a good footballing side. It makes me laugh though because it really isn't as if they are a team full of hard knocks or anything like that - they are a team full of whinging and diving spoiled brats! So they can't even fully do the villain act properly because they dive and hide and fake injury any time their is any semblance of animosity on the pitch.

As I said, they could play much better football, look to put teams to the sword more, outplay teams and showcase their ability and quality and prove how good they are or can be. By design though they don't do that and that tells me the players and the manager have too much insecurity to fully believe they are the best team in the land to win the league. Add in all the over-celebrating, the pathetic antics and try-hardness... it makes a really ugly team with a distasteful manager who will fall short again because you can't be so emotional and fully charged throughout a season and come out and top, and especially not so when your own self-doubts manifest every time there is a hint of adversity.
These are small time and they will never win the league under Arteta. There's a touch of Everton about them the way they cheer winning corners, throw-ins, trying to gee the crowd up. Fucking big-time Charlie's and they don't have anything close to the mentality to win a big trophy. Pep must look at what Arteta is doing and blush, he's far more of a Mourinho prodigy.
