This might sound a little bit deep psychologically but their antics tell me that they don't actually believe themselves that they can win the league. Teams are often a reflection of their manager and that insecurity stems from Arteta. It really is rather pathetic to see a side that has a lot of quality and a lot of potential to play much more free-flowing football actually choose to do anything but that for most of the game. They quite actively seem to want the ball to be out of play! They want free-kicks, set pieces (which in fairness they are good at) but they take it to the extreme. They want zero flow to any football match, they want a disrupted, staggered, stop-start game and they are happy to play for little moments of quality here and there from their part and they seem to want to bang this drum of being masters of grinding results out.



Results matter more than anything of course, and substance over style will win you the day when it comes to winning shiny things. But they've gone way too far the other way and I don't feel wrong to say that how they go about the game now is below a club like Arsenal. Dark arts, game management, call it whatever you want is part of the game and under Klopp at times I felt like we ourselves were too nice, we needed a bit more nastiness in there. But there comes a point where that is all you are and you lose sight of trying to actually be a good footballing side. It makes me laugh though because it really isn't as if they are a team full of hard knocks or anything like that - they are a team full of whinging and diving spoiled brats! So they can't even fully do the villain act properly because they dive and hide and fake injury any time their is any semblance of animosity on the pitch.



As I said, they could play much better football, look to put teams to the sword more, outplay teams and showcase their ability and quality and prove how good they are or can be. By design though they don't do that and that tells me the players and the manager have too much insecurity to fully believe they are the best team in the land to win the league. Add in all the over-celebrating, the pathetic antics and try-hardness... it makes a really ugly team with a distasteful manager who will fall short again because you can't be so emotional and fully charged throughout a season and come out and top, and especially not so when your own self-doubts manifest every time there is a hint of adversity.