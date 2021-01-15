My favourite part of the game yesterday was when the Emirates was in full voice trying to get them over the line, Arteta saw a bog standard tackle and tried to go full Klopp and front the crowd up like they were sitting on their hands. Some bloke in the front row looked absolutely miffed.



Sums him up, it's not natural at all he just saw some other guy did it so he imitates it. Same with the fist bumps.



Whilst we're at it, why do they sing Allez Allez? I know we don't own it, but we've more or less made it a huge part of the club over the last few years. Find your own thing.