Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:03:57 pm
would have bet a million that someone would post that  :)

Why? Do you need the money? Is one in the hole?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
Fuck you Arteta you PS1 graphics headed twat!

That's splendid... ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Their fans and manager are the biggest bunch of cryarses I've ever seen. They're convinced there's a conspiracy against them. Truly deranged.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:08:32 pm
I absolutely despise Havertz.

He's by far the biggest cheat in world football by far. All he ever does is throwing himself around on the ground, no shame whatsoever, completely non interested in actually playing football.

The thought of him makes me absolutely sick to stomach.

Also loves throwing in an absolute shitbag, Paul Scholes-esque tackle. And like Scholes, commentators seem to act like this is cos he just doesn't know how to tackle, even though it's obvious he's just dirty.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm
Fuck you Arteta you PS1 graphics headed twat!
;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:14:56 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
When did these become so unlikable?
I didn't mind them under Wenger but this Areta twat and his anti-football style is my reason why
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:37:02 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
When did these become so unlikable?

For me, at least, this season has made me dislike them so much more than other teams. They used to play good football the last few seasons so I didn't mind them much, but this season they have truly become the Atletico Madrid of the PL.

All the time wasting and diving on top of having lego head in charge has made me despise them. Their fans, at least the ones you see online, are also unbearable. Awful club.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:47:53 am
I wonder what this Arsenal squad would be like with a coach who would actually coach them to play football rather than shithouse and timewaste and be overly cautious a lot of the time.

No doubt this is a good team, as they should be, its a very good squad -maybe not a deep enough squad as some others in Europe, but first 11 plus 3/4 others are excellent and will match almost anyone.

I just cant help but think that with a brave and more expansive coach theyd be absolutely flying, blowing a lot of teams away, and yes, fun to watch! Arteta holds them back and is a bit of a coward.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:05:14 am
From the game thread:
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Artetico are a pale imitation, aren't they.

Mods, "Artetico" deserves to make it in this thread title, doesn't it?
