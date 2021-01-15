I wonder what this Arsenal squad would be like with a coach who would actually coach them to play football rather than shithouse and timewaste and be overly cautious a lot of the time.



No doubt this is a good team, as they should be, its a very good squad -maybe not a deep enough squad as some others in Europe, but first 11 plus 3/4 others are excellent and will match almost anyone.



I just cant help but think that with a brave and more expansive coach theyd be absolutely flying, blowing a lot of teams away, and yes, fun to watch! Arteta holds them back and is a bit of a coward.