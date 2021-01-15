« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11240 on: Today at 02:05:56 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
Gotcha.

It has to be said, they've won the league a few more times than the Cheats... The inception of the Champions League in place of the Champion Clubs Cup destroyed the strong correlation between league champions and European champions. CL participation became "the norm", and Arsenal were nearly always there.

Their successful business model is what worried me about FSG citing them when they took over... (I don't want to pull Al's tail if I said more...)

Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL.   A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.

Not counting Abu Dhabi in those greats' of course, nothing they achieve is great or meaningful.

But Arsenal? All those years in the CL, all those great Wenger years, and they didnt win it, and just one final to speak of.  They where barely making it out of the quarters most of the time.
farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11241 on: Today at 05:03:51 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:05:56 am
Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL.   A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.

Not counting Abu Dhabi in those greats' of course, nothing they achieve is great or meaningful.

But Arsenal? All those years in the CL, all those great Wenger years, and they didnt win it, and just one final to speak of.  They where barely making it out of the quarters most of the time.
Yeah, it must be a wrench for their fans... They could have won it against Barca, but...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Wabaloolah

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11242 on: Today at 07:35:29 pm
Media feeling sorry for them now it seems now that Arsenal have injuries, when we had no fit CBs a few years ago it was deemed to be tough shit and a part of football.

Batter the fuckers
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11243 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm
Arteta saying he has lost sleep over the injury crisis ahead of the game. God, hes insufferable. We have a far worse crisis every season and its not even mentioned by the pundits. Saka and Timber are probably going to play anyway.
reddebs

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11244 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm
He's just lining up all his excuses for when they get battered which just shows how much of a lose he is.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11245 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:35:29 pm
Media feeling sorry for them now it seems now that Arsenal have injuries, when we had no fit CBs a few years ago it was deemed to be tough shit and a part of football.

Batter the fuckers
the media can't lose with this.

we win - of course, how could they possibly be expected to compete?
a draw - courageous magnificent Gunners! Arteta is a genius!
they win - hand them the title NOW!
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11246 on: Today at 11:23:07 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:50:56 pm
Arteta saying he has lost sleep over the injury crisis ahead of the game. God, hes insufferable. We have a far worse crisis every season and its not even mentioned by the pundits. Saka and Timber are probably going to play anyway.

They will be missing Odegaard, no doubt about that. They are far less creative without him on the team.

As for the missing defenders, the absence of Saliba, Calafiori, Tomiyasu and Tierney is pretty much picking their defence for tomorrow's game:

Kiwior - Gabriel - Timber - White

It should be interesting ...
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11247 on: Today at 11:32:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:23:07 pm
They will be missing Odegaard, no doubt about that. They are far less creative without him on the team.

As for the missing defenders, the absence of Saliba, Calafiori, Tomiyasu and Tierney is pretty much picking their defence for tomorrow's game:

Kiwior - Gabriel - Timber - White

It should be interesting ...
I think we'll see Calafiori play. may not start.  Same with Saka.
