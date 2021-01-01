Gotcha.



It has to be said, they've won the league a few more times than the Cheats... The inception of the Champions League in place of the Champion Clubs Cup destroyed the strong correlation between league champions and European champions. CL participation became "the norm", and Arsenal were nearly always there.



Their successful business model is what worried me about FSG citing them when they took over... (I don't want to pull Al's tail if I said more...)



Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL. A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.Not counting Abu Dhabi in those greats' of course, nothing they achieve is great or meaningful.But Arsenal? All those years in the CL, all those great Wenger years, and they didnt win it, and just one final to speak of. They where barely making it out of the quarters most of the time.