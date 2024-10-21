I said it last season and ill say it this one. They won't score enough goals to win the league. If anything they seem to have got more defensive. 4 centrebacks and 3 defensive midfielders against Bournemouth? They will drop a load of points being that negative. I don't think they will lose that much but draws could be a real problem.



I think they struggle with that approach when Saka isn't playing/fit and delivering for them. And Odegaard too tbf.A lot of people pointed to how much they have overperformed their xG last season and I think that's maybe coming home to roost now. Saka missed the weekend, Odegaard has been out for a while now, Martinelli seems to be missing consistency (injuries maybe to blame? they seem to have stopped his progression from where he was 18 months ago) and you could argue from the outside that Trossard looks to be more impactful from the bench? Based on that, I don't think it's hard to see why they can fail to score in a game. Coupled with 10 men too, they were there for the taking on Saturday night. Not sure how 10 men affects their set-piece routine either - I would imagine that could have an impact too if they don't have the numbers to provide the cover and work the routine to it's maximum impact.I sort of understand the approach - when your defence has been that good, maybe you can just buckle up and bank on not conceding a goal and hope a set piece gets converted. Or a Havertz pops up. But maybe that's where the overperforming xG comes in - if that reverts even a little bit back to normal then that will hamper them.I would be surprised if they risked Saka for tonight - I would imagine they'd be doing everything to make sure he is fit and available for Sunday.They are still going to be a hard team to beat - Sunday will be so, so difficult. But it already feels a different game to how I would have anticipated it a few weeks ago. Now I am in the mindset that we will be difficult to score against, because of how solid we have looked this season so if we can score one, they'll obviously need 2 and we haven't conceded 2 in a game this season. Without Odegaard and if Saka doesn't make it or isn't fully fit, scoring 2+ will be harder for them. Can we score 2+ against them? Maybe we cancel each other out and nothing really happens or 1 goal takes it. I think it's a really hard game to predict and I think alot of it is still unknown for us - are we in a really good purple patch because of our decent fixture run or are we a really good side emerging? Arsenal and City have both struggled in easy-on-paper fixtures this season but have pulled out wins. We struggled once and the rest have been relatively straight forward.The sample size for all of this still feels too small and if you offered me a point I would definitely shake on it. If you want to win this league then the bread and butter are the 'easy' games - City have shown the way on that. People will cry that we haven't played anyone decent yet but fuck that - keep bagging those points. City's record against the top 6 was pathetic last season - they beat United home and away and Spurs at home. Lost to Arsenal away and drew the rest. These 'easy' games will go a long way to deciding title races and I think that's why Arsenal are so pissed at the Bournemouth and Brighton results and we are still a bit bothered by the Forest game.