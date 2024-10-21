« previous next »
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:49:46 pm
Yorkykopite:
It would be ironic if their case succeeded and was based on the failure to give Tosin a red card for a similar incident.

Like a free ride when you've already paid?
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:37:43 pm
Terry de Niro:
I must be a wool as well.
you are more cashmere.


maybe even Kashmir.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:48:01 pm
Lisan Al Gaib:
Like a free ride when you've already paid?

Another black fly in Yorkys Chardonnay.
[new username under construction]

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:27:15 pm
Walshy nMe®:
When we beat these on the weekend, Arteta's had will go

He'll be fine mate

PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm
Lisan Al Gaib:
Like a free ride when you've already paid?
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

(Mind you , it was always going to be you , me or Nick that posted this )
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 04:01:59 pm
PaulF:
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

(Mind you , it was always going to be you , me or Nick that posted this )

Isn't it ironic ;)

I entirely blame Alanis Morissette though for releasing tour dates for next year today and me seeing them
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 05:41:12 pm
Lisan Al Gaib:
Isn't it ironic ;)

I entirely blame Alanis Morissette though for releasing tour dates for next year today and me seeing them

and hopefully closing the page asap before doing something foolish?
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 05:55:43 pm
Bennett:
The two games they've drawn are City away, which anybody would take, and Brighton at home - two games they may well have won had they not got down to ten men.

To the eye test I would say they lack enough goals to win a title, but they generally seem to get the job done in fairness to them.

But that's sort of my point- they may have won both those games. Both times, before the sendings off, they were ahead. That Stones goal was 90+8. Anyone might take a draw away at the start of the game, but not at 90+8 when you're up a goal. But that was Arteta's game plan against City from the start, and that may cost them in the end.

I also think they're starting to feel the same repercussions we felt after trying to chase down City too many seasons in a row. It's tiring (both mentally and physically), it's injury-inducing, and it's soul-crushing. We were lucky to have a manager who had the mental fortitude to go as long as he did. Arteta doesn't have that.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm
coolbyrne:
But that's sort of my point- they may have won both those games. Both times, before the sendings off, they were ahead. That Stones goal was 90+8. Anyone might take a draw away at the start of the game, but not at 90+8 when you're up a goal. But that was Arteta's game plan against City from the start, and that may cost them in the end.

I also think they're starting to feel the same repercussions we felt after trying to chase down City too many seasons in a row. It's tiring (both mentally and physically), it's injury-inducing, and it's soul-crushing. We were lucky to have a manager who had the mental fortitude to go as long as he did. Arteta doesn't have that.
yep, and nor do Arsenal's players and fans.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:21:57 pm
SamLad:
yep, and nor do Arsenal's players and fans.

Because Arteta can't turn doubters into believers.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
Have all the usual Arsenal posters on here been binned off, or have they just realised their billy big bollocks shtick is already looking very old and receded into the shadows?
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:51:42 pm
Vote For Pedro:
Have all the usual Arsenal posters on here been binned off, or have they just realised their billy big bollocks shtick is already looking very old and receded into the shadows?

Big Brain is just recalibrating his abacus and will be back shortly with a revised total of goals against for the season.
So Howard Philips

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
Vote For Pedro:
Have all the usual Arsenal posters on here been binned off, or have they just realised their billy big bollocks shtick is already looking very old and receded into the shadows?

Scottish Goon was fine and TNB generally ok.
Kalito

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:57:01 pm
Crosby Nick:
Big Brain is just recalibrating his abacus and will be back shortly with a revised total of goals against for the season.
;D

TNB's sound. A great lad.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
Kalito:
;D

TNB's sound. A great lad.

He split opinion (to put it mildly) but I liked him - apart from his really OTT moments. He had a few things happening in real life so maybe hes sacked it off here. Hope hes doing well.
A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Crosby Nick:
He split opinion (to put it mildly) but I liked him - apart from his really OTT moments. He had a few things happening in real life so maybe hes sacked it off here. Hope hes doing well.

He was sound, until Arsenal started looking a more decent outfit - then he turned into a 6 year lad having swallowed too much sugar at the local sweet shop.

He was harmless though.
Samie

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:09:05 pm
I don;t see any differance...


Tassotti, Costacurta,Baresi, Malidini

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori


JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:28:14 pm
A-Bomb:
He was sound, until Arsenal started looking a more decent outfit - then he turned into a 6 year lad having swallowed too much sugar at the local sweet shop.

He was harmless though.
He used to pop in to drop a grenade then sit back while people either defended him or called him out.
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:42:57 pm
These are challengers?
Seems to be the same old Arsenal from 2016 - 2023
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm
Samie:
I don;t see any differance...


Tassotti, Costacurta,Baresi, Malidini

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori
Neither defence would concede more than 10 goals in a season
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm
JRed:
Neither defence would concede more than 10 goals in a season

and Arsenal is the better of the 2, of course
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
the_red_pill:
These are challengers?
Seems to be the same old Arsenal from 2016 - 2023

They are challengers - but I feel like the media anointing them, how their fans now act, and this idea of "now it's our time" where they almost believe they are owed the title is just tedious.
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm
Twats!


afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:13:25 pm
Crosby Nick:
Big Brain is just recalibrating his abacus and will be back shortly with a revised total of goals against for the season.

Saliba red and loss to Bournemouth intentional, not random...
Brian Blessed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:13:49 am
Crosby Nick:
Big Brain is just recalibrating his abacus and will be back shortly with a revised total of goals against for the season.

Hell be back with a bang should Arsenal beat us Sunday. But wed lose Peter, so its six of one, really.
MBL?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:18:25 am
I said it last season and ill say it this one. They won't score enough goals to win the league. If anything they seem to have got more defensive. 4 centrebacks and 3 defensive midfielders against Bournemouth? They will drop a load of points being that negative. I don't think they will lose that much but draws could be a real problem.


Walshy nMe®

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 10:35:34 am
the_red_pill:
Twats!





To be fair, that's quite balanced.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:30:47 am
MBL?:
I said it last season and ill say it this one. They won't score enough goals to win the league. If anything they seem to have got more defensive. 4 centrebacks and 3 defensive midfielders against Bournemouth? They will drop a load of points being that negative. I don't think they will lose that much but draws could be a real problem.

I think they struggle with that approach when Saka isn't playing/fit and delivering for them. And Odegaard too tbf.

A lot of people pointed to how much they have overperformed their xG last season and I think that's maybe coming home to roost now. Saka missed the weekend, Odegaard has been out for a while now, Martinelli seems to be missing consistency (injuries maybe to blame? they seem to have stopped his progression from where he was 18 months ago) and you could argue from the outside that Trossard looks to be more impactful from the bench? Based on that, I don't think it's hard to see why they can fail to score in a game. Coupled with 10 men too, they were there for the taking on Saturday night. Not sure how 10 men affects their set-piece routine either - I would imagine that could have an impact too if they don't have the numbers to provide the cover and work the routine to it's maximum impact.

I sort of understand the approach - when your defence has been that good, maybe you can just buckle up and bank on not conceding a goal and hope a set piece gets converted. Or a Havertz pops up. But maybe that's where the overperforming xG comes in - if that reverts even a little bit back to normal then that will hamper them.

I would be surprised if they risked Saka for tonight - I would imagine they'd be doing everything to make sure he is fit and available for Sunday.

They are still going to be a hard team to beat - Sunday will be so, so difficult. But it already feels a different game to how I would have anticipated it a few weeks ago. Now I am in the mindset that we will be difficult to score against, because of how solid we have looked this season so if we can score one, they'll obviously need 2 and we haven't conceded 2 in a game this season. Without Odegaard and if Saka doesn't make it or isn't fully fit, scoring 2+ will be harder for them. Can we score 2+ against them? Maybe we cancel each other out and nothing really happens or 1 goal takes it. I think it's a really hard game to predict and I think alot of it is still unknown for us - are we in a really good purple patch because of our decent fixture run or are we a really good side emerging? Arsenal and City have both struggled in easy-on-paper fixtures this season but have pulled out wins. We struggled once and the rest have been relatively straight forward.

The sample size for all of this still feels too small and if you offered me a point I would definitely shake on it. If you want to win this league then the bread and butter are the 'easy' games - City have shown the way on that. People will cry that we haven't played anyone decent yet but fuck that - keep bagging those points. City's record against the top 6 was pathetic last season - they beat United home and away and Spurs at home. Lost to Arsenal away and drew the rest. These 'easy' games will go a long way to deciding title races and I think that's why Arsenal are so pissed at the Bournemouth and Brighton results and we are still a bit bothered by the Forest game.
RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:32:19 am
Looks like they are planning on increasing Match day revenue but it might not even be extending the Stadium, seems they have issues with sight lines.

https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2024/10/21/arsenal-emirates-stadium-premier-league


Premier League club Arsenal has "started to explore how they could upgrade and expand the Emirates Stadium to try to catch up with their rivals match-day income," according to Gary Jacob of the London TIMES. Arsenals matches regularly sell out and the club realizes that it needs to "keep pace with the huge demand for tickets, as well as adapt to supporters changing catering and corporate needs, for example by improving internet access." Without a renovation, Arsenal "cannot significantly increase their match-day income." It is "not clear how Arsenal could increase the capacity beyond 60,780 in a cost-effective way." Experts have suggested that they "could consider changing the gently sloping elliptical roof, which was shaped to help airflow and sunlight reach the grass," but have also "pointed out that lowering the pitch will almost certainly not be possible, not least because it would affect sightlines." In the shorter term, Arsenal has appointed Populous, the firm that designed the Emirates Stadium, to "improve the catering potential." Arsenals owner, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, has experience of constructing stadiums, having built SoFi Stadium.
stewil007

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:40:01 am
RedSince86:
"improve the catering potential."


Hotdogs and a beer combo - now £42
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:55:30 am
stewil007:
Hotdogs and a beer combo - now £42

Cheeseroom?
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:41:07 pm
RedSince86:
Looks like they are planning on increasing Match day revenue but it might not even be extending the Stadium, seems they have issues with sight lines.

https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2024/10/21/arsenal-emirates-stadium-premier-league


Premier League club Arsenal has "started to explore how they could upgrade and expand the Emirates Stadium to try to catch up with their rivals match-day income," according to Gary Jacob of the London TIMES. Arsenals matches regularly sell out and the club realizes that it needs to "keep pace with the huge demand for tickets, as well as adapt to supporters changing catering and corporate needs, for example by improving internet access." Without a renovation, Arsenal "cannot significantly increase their match-day income." It is "not clear how Arsenal could increase the capacity beyond 60,780 in a cost-effective way." Experts have suggested that they "could consider changing the gently sloping elliptical roof, which was shaped to help airflow and sunlight reach the grass," but have also "pointed out that lowering the pitch will almost certainly not be possible, not least because it would affect sightlines." In the shorter term, Arsenal has appointed Populous, the firm that designed the Emirates Stadium, to "improve the catering potential." Arsenals owner, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, has experience of constructing stadiums, having built SoFi Stadium.


They need to think outside the box (like Arteta). Anyone who has seen the Emirates on match-day will know that a third of the seats are empty between 45 and 55 minutes and sometimes as much as half are empty between 80 and 95 minutes. So why not have a multi-layered ticketing system? It could be like working shifts. They could sell up to 30,000 match-day tickets twice and maybe 10,000 of them three times over. Obviously those buying the 45 to 55 minute slot wouldn't pay premium prices (let's say £60 only for them) while those buying the 80-95 minute slot might pay £45. A bargain if you're from Chesham, where most Arsenal do in fact live.

If this system is adopted I would like a commission.
SerbianScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:52:30 pm
Still no Saka. If he's not ready for Sunday it's gonna be very, very interesting.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:17:20 pm
SerbianScouser:
Still no Saka. If he's not ready for Sunday it's gonna be very, very interesting.
No Timber either. I thought Arteta would try to give them 30mins each if he wanted to start them on Sunday.
Garlicbread

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:20:17 pm
SerbianScouser:
Still no Saka. If he's not ready for Sunday it's gonna be very, very interesting.

Mikel Arteta tells Amazon that Bukayo Saka is a doubt to recover in time for Arsenal's game against Liverpool

"At the moment I'm not very hopeful. Let's see. We still have a few days."
TepidT2O

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:24:32 pm
Yeah yeah heard it all before. He will be fine
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:09:10 pm
Garlicbread:
Mikel Arteta tells Amazon that Bukayo Saka is a doubt to recover in time for Arsenal's game against Liverpool

"At the moment I'm not very hopeful. Let's see. We still have a few days."
TepidT2O:
Yeah yeah heard it all before. He will be fine

