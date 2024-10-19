I think they also lack absolute best in class players across the pitch.



As a unit their defence is very solid, but their full backs are pretty unadventurous, which gives their centre backs a good amount of protection, whilst very good i still dont see either Gabriel or Saliba as the very best in the business, all be it collectively are very solid.



Midfield is packed with serviceable, dependable and consistent performers with one stand out in Odegaard who is a talented player. Upfront you probably can only make an argument for Saka (minus his theatrics) being a player capable of performing consistently to a very high level, the rest are patchy players.



In short, they lack the very best quality throughout their team to be them best in the league and Europe.



When we won our titles we had the likes of Allison, VVD, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho, Mane, Salah who all would have walked into any team across Europe at the time.