Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11080 on: Today at 11:18:10 am
I can see the wheels coming off this season in the league. I think they are mentally fatigued, back to back seasons of being nearly men will do that.

This was the season where the expectation was there from the start, the season everybody expects them to be a main contender and theyre buckling under the pressure. The cups may come as a welcome distraction and be where they could have more joy.

The long hard draining seasons are catching up with them, games thick and fast - suspect to see some injuries too where theyve been relatively injury free.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11081 on: Today at 11:21:01 am
It's 'fun' watching them disintegrate under the pressure. But that's pressure applied by the cheats . 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11082 on: Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11083 on: Today at 11:38:52 am
I think they also lack absolute best in class players across the pitch.

As a unit their defence is very solid, but their full backs are pretty unadventurous, which gives their centre backs a good amount of protection, whilst very good i still dont see either Gabriel or Saliba as the very best in the business, all be it collectively are very solid.

Midfield is packed with serviceable, dependable and consistent performers with one stand out in Odegaard who is a talented player. Upfront you probably can only make an argument for Saka (minus his theatrics) being a player capable of performing consistently to a very high level, the rest are patchy players.

In short, they lack the very best quality throughout their team to be them best in the league and Europe.

When we won our titles we had the likes of Allison, VVD, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho, Mane, Salah who all would have walked into any team across Europe at the time.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11084 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.
Wool
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11085 on: Today at 11:50:05 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.

Alan Shearer loves him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11086 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:18:10 am
I can see the wheels coming off this season in the league. I think they are mentally fatigued, back to back seasons of being nearly men will do that.

This was the season where the expectation was there from the start, the season everybody expects them to be a main contender and theyre buckling under the pressure. The cups may come as a welcome distraction and be where they could have more joy.

The long hard draining seasons are catching up with them, games thick and fast - suspect to see some injuries too where theyve been relatively injury free.

People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11087 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:36 pm
People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.

They are currently imploding, red cards every other week, their shit house shenanigans being called out by referees, injuries and low key performances. They are not clicking as they were last season and their performances have dropped. Theyre a group that require belief if they want to win the league and with every set back, its just creating more doubt.

Theyre a very good side and will absolutely win more games than they lose, but the signs this season so far are ominous. If they drop points next week to ourselves, it will only push them further back. After our game the they have Newcastle and Chelsea away.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11088 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:36 pm
People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.
they were poor vs Spurs,Villa & Man City but somehow got 7 points.

They now have a tough run where i see them dropping plenty of points
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:15:49 am
Every Arsenal game this season seems to have some sort of drama and emotion attached to it.

Im not sure how sustainable that is. Taking a step back, in that ramped up emotion part, it feels a bit similar to parts of our last season.

Interesting point, I read on Twitter from someone that they were doing a very good impression of us last season - and our fire ran out towards the end.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11090 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:21 pm
they were poor vs Spurs,Villa & Man City but somehow got 7 points.

They now have a tough run where i see them dropping plenty of points
I thought they struggled in games that they were expected to win comfortably (the ones at home).

They are a solid team that relies heavily on set pieces. Odegaard adds more creativity in open play and they also struggled performance-wise without him in the early stages of last season.

They need to keep their best players fit because their squad depth isn't great. However, these players have been overplayed in the last few seasons and it's not surprising that they are picking up niggles. They are not machines. After 8 games, it's hard to make any definitve statement because they are still in a decent position.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11091 on: Today at 12:22:56 pm
It was notable yesterday that when they had to force the issue and take some risks they had too few players who were up to the task. It's difficult when you're one player short. But they had no one at the back who was prepared to move positively with the ball. The new Italian defender, in particular, wanted to move the ball backwards all the time, even when they were 2-0 down. The one exception was Rice who kept dropping back to collect and moving forward with purpose. In fact he seemed to recover some of his old West Ham verve, striding with the ball through midfield (reminiscent of Gravenberch). But that was telling too. He's become a much more negative and more cautious player under Arteta.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11092 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:56 pm
It was notable yesterday that when they had to force the issue and take some risks they had too few players who were up to the task. It's difficult when you're one player short. But they had no one at the back who was prepared to move positively with the ball. The new Italian defender, in particular, wanted to move the ball backwards all the time, even when they were 2-0 down. The one exception was Rice who kept dropping back to collect and moving forward with purpose. In fact he seemed to recover some of his old West Ham verve, striding with the ball through midfield (reminiscent of Gravenberch). But that was telling too. He's become a much more negative and more cautious player under Arteta.

They played with 4 centre backs and 3 defensive midfielders against Bournemouth. Arteta really is Dyche with money. Hes created a really horrible team to play against with some of the best defenders in the league. Theyre usually solid but theyve sacrificed the kind of football that helps you save energy over a season. Grinding out wins is hard and mentally draining.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11093 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:17:54 pm
Interesting point, I read on Twitter from someone that they were doing a very good impression of us last season - and our fire ran out towards the end.

Our fire ran out because we had an absolutely mental run of injuries.

Whether wed have been able to win it without is up for debate I guess, but theyre bemoaning a couple of injuries. We won a cup final without Alisson, Trent, Matip, Thiago, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez and Jota. Doing what we did would be going into a huge game without Raya, White, Gabriel, Partey, Jorginho, Odegard, Saka, Havertz and Jesus. Good luck with that!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11094 on: Today at 12:55:11 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:50:01 pm
Our fire ran out because we had an absolutely mental run of injuries.

Whether wed have been able to win it without is up for debate I guess, but theyre bemoaning a couple of injuries. We won a cup final without Alisson, Trent, Matip, Thiago, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez and Jota. Doing what we did would be going into a huge game without Raya, White, Gabriel, Partey, Jorginho, Odegard, Saka, Havertz and Jesus. Good luck with that!

Injuries were just part of the reason. We ran on emotion for a very long time after Jurgen announced he was leaving and the mental fatigue of having to come from behind in pretty much every game affected us as well.

Arsenal are showing signs of all 3 already this season and it'll only affect then further down the line
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11095 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:21 pm
they were poor vs Spurs,Villa & Man City but somehow got 7 points.

They now have a tough run where i see them dropping plenty of points
Spurs ,villa and city isnt exactly a cakewalk.
Suspect they will make third easily. Overhauling us looks very much like how many injuries we pick up.  City gonna city.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11096 on: Today at 01:11:06 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:30:18 pm
They played with 4 centre backs and 3 defensive midfielders against Bournemouth. Arteta really is Dyche with money. Hes created a really horrible team to play against with some of the best defenders in the league. Theyre usually solid but theyve sacrificed the kind of football that helps you save energy over a season. Grinding out wins is hard and mentally draining.

He's George Graham, only without any lovable drunks in the team.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11097 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:58:16 pm
Spurs ,villa and city isnt exactly a cakewalk.
Suspect they will make third easily. Overhauling us looks very much like how many injuries we pick up.  City gonna city.

They were relatively fortunate in their two home games against newly promoted sides too. Needed late winners in both.

Still gif their points on the board and next week will be a tough game regardless of whos out but its undeniable that theyre currently not at the level they were at for most of last season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11098 on: Today at 01:24:49 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11099 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:41:17 am
Wool

I must be a wool as well.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11100 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:11:59 pm
They were relatively fortunate in their two home games against newly promoted sides too. Needed late winners in both.

Still gif their points on the board and next week will be a tough game regardless of whos out but its undeniable that theyre currently not at the level they were at for most of last season.

Odegard is close to fitness.

Wonder if hes rushed back ?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11101 on: Today at 01:46:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:39:11 pm
Odegard is close to fitness.

Wonder if hes rushed back ?
could be - officially due back on 30th so they might think the risk is worth it.  hope not.
