Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Hilarious all these Arsenal fans crying about a ref actually making a right decision , after all the shite they get away with :lmao

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Hilarious all these Arsenal fans crying about a ref actually making a right decision , after all the shite they get away with :lmao



Its the right decision but they have lost their heads.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.

No they wont. We will finish above them this season
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
They won't appeal, pointless.

I see what you did there.

Salibas red card will have further implications, with Arteta now left without the centre-back for next weekends home match against one of their main title rivals in Arne Slots Liverpool.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cm24g34md18t
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
Since Arteta took over Arsenal, they have had 18 red cards.
5 more than any other team.

Stat courtesy of NBC.

They were like that in the early years of Wenger too. But with much better football.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
They were like that in the early years of Wenger too. But with much better football.

Umm, people forget he was one of the first to coach the 'tactical foul'. One of the reasons nobody could get the bloody ball off them, they were experts.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
They may well do, but the point is why do you give up and make such doleful predicions a few games into a season? Same as people saying things like they'll not concede any goals or, can't see them losing against anyone except City and so on?

No-one knows what's going to happen

This aged well for AFTV...

https://xcancel.com/TheKopHQ2/status/1847708519811661847
I said last year that the run they were on, it couldn't be sustained, so they better make sure they win the league, cause it's their best chance for 3 seasons.
2nd Season Syndrome, is a real phenomena.

We've experienced it plenty- and so does City- although they have a quality squad to sometimes get through that 2nd season.
We'd have a stellar season... followed by a season where we were absolute dog-poo-poo(relatively speaking) and wrought with injury... then next season, we're alright again!

Tears, niggling injuries, fatigue- both mentally and physically, will inevitably rear it's ugly head. And now they've also been found out and refs have decided to clamp down on them(wish they would've done the same with Mourinho's teams)
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.
You can't be serious.
Arsenal have been rather unconvicing up to now. They're ill-disciplined and they've been leaking goals for a supposed challenger. Practically, that has led to 2 draws and a loss.

You're judging them by last season's run, and normally- if it's a 2-horse race, I'd agree, but it isn't.
And yet again- already, they are in trouble for our visit.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.

Theyll be fighting for 3rd place.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.
No fucking chance.
They don't look as good this season to me like they did the previous 2 seasons.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:01:57 am
They don't look as good this season to me like they did the previous 2 seasons.
No desire.
Sussed out with their cheating set piece shit.
Not going to score too many goals.
Not as savvy at the back.

Oh, and Lego Head.
Nice to see them lose, and Saliba sent off to miss the game with us.

Its hard to extrapolate where they will be or what it will all mean come the end of the season. I expect them to be up there again, but today was lovely to see.

In our end, we need to build on the good start we have made. Games against Chelsea and Arsenal will tell us more.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm
This aged well for AFTV...

https://xcancel.com/TheKopHQ2/status/1847708519811661847
Who know Jaap Stam was an Arsenal fan - and a Cockney? ;D
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
They should consider themselves lucky it's not more considering some of the shit non-calls gone their way.

You need to remember that yesterday was also a yellow only by the ref initially..
VAR helped to make the right decision, which was a massive surprise as the PGMOL club usually back their own..

Arsenal working out that if youre going to be a snide dark arts team in England you have to have the PMGOL on the leash first, like the Manchester clubs do.
So focused on being c*nts that theyve forgotten how to actually play football. Theyre really trying to recreate Atletico in England.
Both their players and fans really struggle to deal with adversity. Its like they are not allowed to lose a game without there being some big conspiracy against them.
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:43:59 am
You need to remember that yesterday was also a yellow only by the ref initially..
VAR helped to make the right decision, which was a massive surprise as the PGMOL club usually back their own..

From the referees position and the distance from goal, I think thats a tough red to call for the ref. This is a situation where VAR has worked well in helping out a ref.
I know they scored loads of goals last season but I maintain that they made a mistake not getting more firepower. There is just nobody in their attack that would scare me if I were a opposition defender and that includes Saka, who whilst being an amazing player, doesnt even get close to the levels of Haaland and Salah for striking fear into teams.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
They may well do, but the point is why do you give up and make such doleful predicions a few games into a season? Same as people saying things like they'll not concede any goals or, can't see them losing against anyone except City and so on?

No-one knows what's going to happen

Everyone makes predictions.

I think they're best placed to take advantage if City falter/lose points. They're lacking last season's consistency so far though.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
You can't be serious.
Arsenal have been rather unconvicing up to now. They're ill-disciplined and they've been leaking goals for a supposed challenger. Practically, that has led to 2 draws and a loss.

You're judging them by last season's run, and normally- if it's a 2-horse race, I'd agree, but it isn't.
And yet again- already, they are in trouble for our visit.

I have thought that Arsenal would win it this season, just because it seemed their luck with injuries would never run out. But, as happened in 2023, at the first sign of losing any important players, they've lost the control they had last season. And yesterday they were frankly shit, before the red card too.

Arsenal so far this season actually remind me a lot of us in the first few months of last season - quite good, but not really having a grip on games, needing late goals and getting a lot of red cards.

If both teams have similar luck with injuries, then we'll finish ahead of these.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:08:38 am
No desire.
Sussed out with their cheating set piece shit.
Not going to score too many goals.
Not as savvy at the back.

Oh, and Lego Head.

They've already scored several from corners this season.

I hope they are found out a bit though and their cards are marked because they've got away with murder last two seasons. It took them City game to draw wider attention to their antics.

They're the probably the snidest team I've ever seen in the PL, but that can work against you when you hit a slump. They aren't tge same team when their missing key players either which they haven't for 2 years
Where has BigHead Arteta gone? Is he off on a skiing trip with Cantona?
The Arsenal team, and their manager, are like a gang of angry teenagers. Many more red cards and tantrums to come I reckon
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:46:47 am
Where has BigHead Arteta gone? Is he off on a skiing trip with Cantona?

Seems they've all disappeared.

Scottish Goon is definitely a loss, cos he was very sound and reasonable. Hope he comes back.

The rest of them were, at best, smug assholes who were on here constantly to gloat, and at worst, full-blown trolls, so don't miss them a bit to be honest.
Something tells me there will be reappearances if they win next week.
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:03:36 am
The Arsenal team, and their manager, are like a gang of angry teenagers. Many more red cards and tantrums to come I reckon

To be fair, they're not particularly dirty in terms of dangerous or aggressive stuff. Havertz is prone to a bad snide challenge, but otherwise they're not that dirty.

The referees have definitely cottoned on to the bullshit though - surrounding refs, time wasting and tactical fouling. Hope that now extends to the constant fouling on FKs.

You're right that they are definitely a team in their manager's image. Not a shock when a crying, jumped-up little bellend produces a team of crying, jumped-up little bellends.
Every Arsenal game this season seems to have some sort of drama and emotion attached to it.

Im not sure how sustainable that is. Taking a step back, in that ramped up emotion part, it feels a bit similar to parts of our last season.

To win this league you need to be a machine and in general that means winning a lot of games to nil and in 2nd or 3rd gear. Its what we were like in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

I think Arsenal were more like this last season but feel like the emotion has boiled over. Red cards early in the season and the City game seem to put fuel on the fire, but a think a lot seems to stem from Arteta. People do not like Arteta but from a coaching perspective hes done a great job the last few seasons. I just dont think he is this season so far though
