Every Arsenal game this season seems to have some sort of drama and emotion attached to it.



Im not sure how sustainable that is. Taking a step back, in that ramped up emotion part, it feels a bit similar to parts of our last season.



To win this league you need to be a machine and in general that means winning a lot of games to nil and in 2nd or 3rd gear. Its what we were like in 2018/19 and 2019/20.



I think Arsenal were more like this last season but feel like the emotion has boiled over. Red cards early in the season and the City game seem to put fuel on the fire, but a think a lot seems to stem from Arteta. People do not like Arteta but from a coaching perspective hes done a great job the last few seasons. I just dont think he is this season so far though