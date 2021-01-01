I said last year that the run they were on, it couldn't be sustained, so they better make sure they win the league, cause it's their best chance for 3 seasons.

2nd Season Syndrome, is a real phenomena.



We've experienced it plenty- and so does City- although they have a quality squad to sometimes get through that 2nd season.

We'd have a stellar season... followed by a season where we were absolute dog-poo-poo(relatively speaking) and wrought with injury... then next season, we're alright again!



Tears, niggling injuries, fatigue- both mentally and physically, will inevitably rear it's ugly head. And now they've also been found out and refs have decided to clamp down on them(wish they would've done the same with Mourinho's teams)