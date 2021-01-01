« previous next »
Hilarious all these Arsenal fans crying about a ref actually making a right decision , after all the shite they get away with :lmao

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Hilarious all these Arsenal fans crying about a ref actually making a right decision , after all the shite they get away with :lmao



Its the right decision but they have lost their heads.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.

No they wont. We will finish above them this season
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
They won't appeal, pointless.

I see what you did there.

Salibas red card will have further implications, with Arteta now left without the centre-back for next weekends home match against one of their main title rivals in Arne Slots Liverpool.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cm24g34md18t
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
Since Arteta took over Arsenal, they have had 18 red cards.
5 more than any other team.

Stat courtesy of NBC.

They were like that in the early years of Wenger too. But with much better football.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
They were like that in the early years of Wenger too. But with much better football.

Umm, people forget he was one of the first to coach the 'tactical foul'. One of the reasons nobody could get the bloody ball off them, they were experts.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
They may well do, but the point is why do you give up and make such doleful predicions a few games into a season? Same as people saying things like they'll not concede any goals or, can't see them losing against anyone except City and so on?

No-one knows what's going to happen

This aged well for AFTV...

https://xcancel.com/TheKopHQ2/status/1847708519811661847
I said last year that the run they were on, it couldn't be sustained, so they better make sure they win the league, cause it's their best chance for 3 seasons.
2nd Season Syndrome, is a real phenomena.

We've experienced it plenty- and so does City- although they have a quality squad to sometimes get through that 2nd season.
We'd have a stellar season... followed by a season where we were absolute dog-poo-poo(relatively speaking) and wrought with injury... then next season, we're alright again!

Tears, niggling injuries, fatigue- both mentally and physically, will inevitably rear it's ugly head. And now they've also been found out and refs have decided to clamp down on them(wish they would've done the same with Mourinho's teams)
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.
You can't be serious.
Arsenal have been rather unconvicing up to now. They're ill-disciplined and they've been leaking goals for a supposed challenger. Practically, that has led to 2 draws and a loss.

You're judging them by last season's run, and normally- if it's a 2-horse race, I'd agree, but it isn't.
And yet again- already, they are in trouble for our visit.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.

Theyll be fighting for 3rd place.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
I think they'll win it this season but the key is if they get an injury crisis or multiple cup runs..things they've not had to deal with in recent seasons.
No fucking chance.
They don't look as good this season to me like they did the previous 2 seasons.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:01:57 am
They don't look as good this season to me like they did the previous 2 seasons.
No desire.
Sussed out with their cheating set piece shit.
Not going to score too many goals.
Not as savvy at the back.

Oh, and Lego Head.
Nice to see them lose, and Saliba sent off to miss the game with us.

Its hard to extrapolate where they will be or what it will all mean come the end of the season. I expect them to be up there again, but today was lovely to see.

In our end, we need to build on the good start we have made. Games against Chelsea and Arsenal will tell us more.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm
This aged well for AFTV...

https://xcancel.com/TheKopHQ2/status/1847708519811661847
Who know Jaap Stam was an Arsenal fan - and a Cockney? ;D
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
They should consider themselves lucky it's not more considering some of the shit non-calls gone their way.

You need to remember that yesterday was also a yellow only by the ref initially..
VAR helped to make the right decision, which was a massive surprise as the PGMOL club usually back their own..

Arsenal working out that if youre going to be a snide dark arts team in England you have to have the PMGOL on the leash first, like the Manchester clubs do.
So focused on being c*nts that theyve forgotten how to actually play football. Theyre really trying to recreate Atletico in England.
