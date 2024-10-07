Not true at all, loads of patience and good debate has been enjoyed but people do like to call out bullshit which is fine to be honest
I had no issues with the Arsenal fans...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Spot on.I don't go on any rival Forums but IF I did, the last thing I would be do is to go on that rival forum after we won a game/s to boast about it.
West Ham Paul was a quality rival fan.He's loving it Down Under I recall, probably switched Sports to Aussie Rules.I echo that on Primativ and Cantona, much missed.
Black&WhitePaul?He's in a sticky situation with the ownership...
TNB was fine. Think he backed himself into a corner when he tried to up the bravado and then doubled down on it. Hopefully hes doing alright.
Gave us one of the best meltdowns ever, was ace.Where is he ?
Remember him and his wife/partner had a difficult life situation - hopefully they are lucky and have been able to move forward with better news.
yep, hes dead set against it to his credit! Awful for a fan to have to see his team do what Newcastle has done.Theres been a couple good Man Utd fans here too. Tony is one I think? Cant remember the name of the other, but he didnt actually post a lot in the footy forum.
Tony's Left...Can't remember the other guy, real old school, able to be complimentary of Liverpool players and managers and willing to be critical of United in spots...
Jonno white?
Reports that Ødegard has had a set back and now will not return until December
Just in time to run for our bicameral legislature...
