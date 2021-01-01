« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 491117 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm
Not true at all, loads of patience and good debate has been enjoyed but people do like to call out bullshit which is fine to be honest
Spot on.
I don't go on any rival Forums but IF I did, the last thing I would be do is to go on that rival forum after we won a game/s to boast about it.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
I had no issues with the Arsenal fans...
Me neither.
In general, I haven't been annoyed by any of the rival fans. "Miss" Primativ and Cantona especially.  ;D
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm
Spot on.
I don't go on any rival Forums but IF I did, the last thing I would be do is to go on that rival forum after we won a game/s to boast about it.
The problem was when they came on here acting like it was an Arsenal forum.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
West Ham Paul was a quality rival fan.

He's loving it Down Under I recall, probably switched Sports to Aussie Rules.

I echo that on Primativ and Cantona, much missed.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm
West Ham Paul was a quality rival fan.

He's loving it Down Under I recall, probably switched Sports to Aussie Rules.

I echo that on Primativ and Cantona, much missed.
Black&WhitePaul?
He's in a sticky situation with the ownership...
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
Black&WhitePaul?
He's in a sticky situation with the ownership...

yep, hes dead set against it to his credit!  Awful for a fan to have to see his team do what Newcastle has done.

Theres been a couple good Man Utd fans here too. Tony is one I think? Cant remember the name of the other, but he didnt actually post a lot in the footy forum.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm
West Ham Paul was a quality rival fan.

He's loving it Down Under I recall, probably switched Sports to Aussie Rules.

I echo that on Primativ and Cantona, much missed.

Cantona time is limited since he took up Skiing full time. Not pro but he's hoping to get off the kids slope next year.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
TNB was fine. Think he backed himself into a corner when he tried to up the bravado and then doubled down on it. Hopefully hes doing alright.

Gave us one of the best meltdowns ever, was ace.

Where is he ?
Offline newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Gave us one of the best meltdowns ever, was ace.

Where is he ?

Remember him and his wife/partner had a difficult life situation - hopefully they are lucky and have been able to move forward with better news.
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm
Remember him and his wife/partner had a difficult life situation - hopefully they are lucky and have been able to move forward with better news.

That was heartbreaking. I hope they're both ok.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 12:01:12 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm
Remember him and his wife/partner had a difficult life situation - hopefully they are lucky and have been able to move forward with better news.

I missed that, hopefully they're good.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
yep, hes dead set against it to his credit!  Awful for a fan to have to see his team do what Newcastle has done.

Theres been a couple good Man Utd fans here too. Tony is one I think? Cant remember the name of the other, but he didnt actually post a lot in the footy forum.

Tony's Left...

Can't remember the other guy, real old school, able to be complimentary of Liverpool players and managers and willing to be critical of United in spots...
Online Brissyred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 12:20:35 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:16:42 am
Tony's Left...

Can't remember the other guy, real old school, able to be complimentary of Liverpool players and managers and willing to be critical of United in spots...

Jonno white?
Online afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:20:35 am
Jonno white?

That's the man... :wave
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 12:27:29 am »
He still posts every now and then doesn't he ?
