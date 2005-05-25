Apparently beating an average PSG side at home means they shouldn't fear anyone in Europe.



The Gunners manager was full of praise for the way his side went about their business, adding that the performance is a sign of what they are capable of producing in this season's Champions League.



"It raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at that level in European competition," said a jubilant Arteta.



"We showed a lot of maturity in the way that we played, and we put our stamp on the way we want to behave in Europe against the top teams.



"The players feel that we are going in the right direction. They believe in what we are doing, which is a great sign.



"It is a night to be really happy because we played one of the best teams in the world, and to be able to perform and win in the way that we did is a really good sign for this team."



"The players wanted to prove a point against this top team, that we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant.



"It is another step. It creates a special night against a big club and that belief lifts the energy and the spirits of everybody.



"First, you have to believe you can face those incredible teams, and you have a really good chance to beat them, and then that you are good enough to do that, so this result will be very helpful for us."



