« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 483750 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10880 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpw5102yzg7o

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently. They have a table in that article highlighting his high xG. WTF? I thought it would be goals and assists, rather than goals he could have scored?

Against United he was woeful, and there'd have been article after article about him, if he'd been Nunez.

Their first-choice centre forward, got a "respectable" 13 goals on the league last season. Maybe they'd have been closer to winning the league if they had a striker who could score more goals..?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10881 on: Today at 01:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.

That's the sort of talk that loses you titles. Gives me jolting flashbacks to the 2013/14 season, although at least then we had the excuse of being in April, and not bloody October.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10882 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
I've found the last 10 days really illuminating when it comes to Arsenal and their treatment with the press etc.

They played like Stoke at City's place and managed to wrestle a draw from the jaws of victory, battered a mediocre league one team at home, needed a lot of luck to beat Leicester at home and then beat a pretty poor PSG team at home.

This leaves them where they should be in the League Cup and the CL at this point, and on the same points as City and one behind Liverpool in the PL. Despite this they've gone favourites for the title with the bookies (and apparently the press and punditry), they are talked about as proper contenders for the CL and Saka is shouting it's their year. I genuinely must've missed something as I haven't seen a mind blowing performance from them yet this season, perhaps this shift is all because City have lost Rodri?

All really odd, they've seemed about par to me, if not slightly below. I've never seen such a clamour for a team or manager which has so far won nothing to be spoken about as leading lights. I have personally seen nothing which puts them beyond a 90 points total so I don't think they'll beat City & I've seen no reason to put their performances above ours. I do think they'll probably finish above us this season, but it is by no means a given.

They all need to calm down a bit, they can't and won't sustain this hype until May.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10883 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.



Utterly batshit. Would love to be in the room when Bernardo Silva reads that  ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,049
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:06:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpw5102yzg7o

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently.

Been a long time, they haven't had a missing link since Keown played for them I think?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.
I had the same reaction - pretty damn dumb, that.

also, apparently the UK sports media have now decided that Havertz is the greatest player in the CL this year. 
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,298
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Apparently beating an average PSG side at home means they shouldn't fear anyone in Europe.

The Gunners manager was full of praise for the way his side went about their business, adding that the performance is a sign of what they are capable of producing in this season's Champions League.

"It raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at that level in European competition," said a jubilant Arteta.

"We showed a lot of maturity in the way that we played, and we put our stamp on the way we want to behave in Europe against the top teams.

"The players feel that we are going in the right direction. They believe in what we are doing, which is a great sign.

"It is a night to be really happy because we played one of the best teams in the world, and to be able to perform and win in the way that we did is a really good sign for this team."

"The players wanted to prove a point against this top team, that we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant.

"It is another step. It creates a special night against a big club and that belief lifts the energy and the spirits of everybody.

"First, you have to believe you can face those incredible teams, and you have a really good chance to beat them, and then that you are good enough to do that, so this result will be very helpful for us."

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,307
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »

Prediction

Our games against them will decide the title this year.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10888 on: Today at 01:33:31 pm »
I watched their game last night and they really are a shithouse team. Two nil up against a poor PSG team and they are time wasting in the first half. A Klopp or Guardiola team would have won that game 4-5 nil but Arteta have them playing like a fancy Stoke team.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10889 on: Today at 01:44:48 pm »
Saka should be confident and fair play he has confidence in his team and with every reason to be.

As for the CL you have to say they are among the top 4 or 5 favourites to win it. Real, City, us, Bayern should be ahead but really apart from maybe Inter they should be among that group of 4 or 5.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,721
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10890 on: Today at 01:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:12 pm
Prediction

Our games against them will decide the title this year.

And the refereeing of them probably
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,451
  • Legend
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10891 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:44:48 pm
Saka should be confident and fair play he has confidence in his team and with every reason to be.

As for the CL you have to say they are among the top 4 or 5 favourites to win it. Real, City, us, Bayern should be ahead but really apart from maybe Inter they should be among that group of 4 or 5.

If Arsenal are ever going to win it (although I do hate that phrase) it would be this year, City will have an eye on this verdict plus Rodri out, we are first year under Slot even though we have had an impressive start.

Come next year though can't see beyond us walking the league.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"


Weird that he ends his sentences by saying his name.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,218
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10893 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:06:02 pm

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently.
It's long been a tradition for Arsenal to have the missing link on their books. Just look at Martin Keown...

EDIT: Hazel, you bastard!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:19 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 268 269 270 271 272 [273]   Go Up
« previous next »
 