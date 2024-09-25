I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.
Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.
That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.
I think what annoys some Liverpool fans is that somehow Arteta's accomplishments of 'competing with City and being cheated our of titles' are being compared with what we did in that 4 year spell under Klopp.
Yes, we were both cheated out of 2 titles by City, but we did it with 97 and 92 points (with an actual title winning 99 point season thrown in), while also winning a CL, 2 domestic trophies, the Super Cup and WCC. Hell, even our success last season (a domestic cup and 82 points) is better than the first of their 'cheated' years.
They've put up a 84 point and 89 point season with zero success in other competitions (and not even any finals) and yet Arteta is a genius and his team get praised to high heaven, even by our own fans on RAWK! This is a very good Arsenal team, but they haven't yet done anything that would make them a great team yet.