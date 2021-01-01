Big question mark over Arsenal these day. Great side under Wenger. He modernized them, built some great sides, won major trophies, then had some lean years when they built a stadium, but he still finished top four and they played attractive football.



Arteta has been backed and backed. They cleared the decks of the likes of Aubamayang and Pepe and bought Arteta lots of players. How much? Cant be bothered looking it up, but it is a huge amount - though within the rules, not suggesting any impropriety, just largesse. As is their right.



Q: What have they got to show for it, after all the dough spent and 5 years of Arteta ball?

A: An FA Cup and a bad reputation.



Its not a good return. Arteta needs to win the Prem or CL quickish, and then he will be regarded as a Mourinho type - football fans in general wont like them, but his own love him because he delivered trophies.



As it stands he is dark arts Mourinho, minus the trophies. If thats what Arsenal want to be, have at it. But I dont respect it.



I cant stand Bernardo Silva, but he did speak truth after the game. The difference between our rivalry with Man City and Arsenals rivalry is that we won the Prem and the CL. Arsenal last won the Prem 20 yrs ago, and they have never won the CL. We have always been happy to go toe to toe with Man City. It gave us some big wins and some big losses, and everything in between. It is not in the current Arsenal sides DNA to have either a big win or a big loss against Man City. Arsenal are too cagey for that. Some might say boring boring Arsenal. Oh, and they are too snide to ever open themselves up for the possibility of a big win or heavy loss to Man City.



Sorry to any Gooners on here, but I just cant warm to them. They were never my team, but credit where credit was due during Wengers time. But now? Theres nothing there that I would want a Liverpool side to be.