Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm »
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.




Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10801 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.
grow up man.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10802 on: Today at 12:11:26 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm
Arsenal: Why did Myles Lewis-Skelly receive booking?


https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/13221321/arsenal-why-did-myles-lewis-skelly-receive-booking

Look closely at that clip. Why are all the Arsenal players moving towards the sideline even before the keeper goes down? Why are none of them looking at the ball? Surely, you'd turn to face the ball if you expected it to soon come into play? One Arsenal player turns briefly towards to keeper clearly to just confirm that what he already know will be happening is actually happening (that the keeper will "need treatment"). Anyone who's watched them knows that this is just one of their cheating tactics, but seeing like this only goes to prove what we already know: They have a set routine for faking injuries to waste time and/or get tactical timeouts.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10803 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
A keeper will eventually use his face to  make contact with one of the elbows of the arsenal players surrounding him, and go down clutching his face like he's been punched by Tyson*.  Probably be Pickford too.

* Mike Tyson, not Tyson Fury.
This should absolutely be the tactic. They won't stop blocks but they will stop a keeper running into a raised arm.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 12:18:03 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:42:22 am
Obstruction hasn't been a law for about 25 years now

I was thinking this, but apparently it is still a rule that is seldom enforced
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:54:03 am
They removed obstruction from the laws of the game in 1997 as far as I'm aware.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:16:51 am
They've rebadged it you fool!






I stand corrected, said the man in the orthopaedic shoes
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
When it comes down to it, they will find it hard to win the league. Even if city are punished they don't have the goals. We have goalscorer and it looks like we have more focus on defending.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10807 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.

I hate to be that (pedant) guy fellah... but Moses only parted ONE sea (assuming you believe the Old Testament).

Unless you mean Victor Moses, in which case I can't comment - I'm not sure where he spends his holidays.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 02:24:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:28:14 am
When it comes down to it, they will find it hard to win the league. Even if city are punished they don't have the goals. We have goalscorer and it looks like we have more focus on defending.

What are you basing us not having the goals on?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 03:28:04 am »
Big question mark over Arsenal these day. Great side under Wenger. He modernized them, built some great sides, won major trophies, then had some lean years when they built a stadium, but he still finished top four and they played attractive football.

Arteta has been backed and backed. They cleared the decks of the likes of Aubamayang and Pepe and bought Arteta lots of players. How much? Cant be bothered looking it up, but it is a huge amount - though within the rules, not suggesting any impropriety, just largesse. As is their right.

Q:   What have they got to show for it, after all the dough spent and 5 years of Arteta ball?
A:   An FA Cup and a bad reputation.

Its not a good return. Arteta needs to win the Prem or CL quickish, and then he will be regarded as a Mourinho type - football fans in general wont like them, but his own love him because he delivered trophies.

As it stands he is dark arts Mourinho, minus the trophies. If thats what Arsenal want to be, have at it. But I dont respect it.

I cant stand Bernardo Silva, but he did speak truth after the game. The difference between our rivalry with Man City and Arsenals rivalry is that we won the Prem and the CL. Arsenal last won the Prem 20 yrs ago, and they have never won the CL. We have always been happy to go toe to toe with Man City. It gave us some big wins and some big losses, and everything in between. It is not in the current Arsenal sides DNA to have either a big win or a big loss against Man City. Arsenal are too cagey for that. Some might say boring boring Arsenal. Oh, and they are too snide to ever open themselves up for the possibility of a big win or heavy loss to Man City.

Sorry to any Gooners on here, but I just cant warm to them. They were never my team, but credit where credit was due during Wengers time. But now? Theres nothing there that I would want a Liverpool side to be.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:14 am by G Richards »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10810 on: Today at 06:58:24 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:09:55 am
You're a bellend and it tracks that you're bending over backwards for a bunch of whiny, snivelling, insipid players who spend more time crying on the floor than they do actually passing the ball. Embarrassing.
You couldve just put the bold bit and it would explain Big Bellend Artetas posts.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10811 on: Today at 07:03:37 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:09:55 am
You're a bellend and it tracks that you're bending over backwards for a bunch of whiny, snivelling, insipid players who spend more time crying on the floor than they do actually passing the ball. Embarrassing.

Is it necessary to call someone a bellend?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10812 on: Today at 08:39:17 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.






We're talking about football you berk, not American football.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
How annoying they are makes me question if i want City to get charged to be honest. Imagine these winning the league 3 years on the bounce playing this way with their annoying fans. Nah City you are forgiven.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 09:02:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:07:05 pm
What tactics would best undermine what arsenal are doing at corners?  Could defenders create a corridor? Maybe the keeper start in a poor position then move just before the ball is kicked, making it hard for arsenal to block his space.  Neither seem good ideas.
Maybe if several arsenal players are occupied blocking the keeper that gives you extra players to win the incoming ball.

Don't lose your man like Kyle Walker did.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:01 am
How annoying they are makes me question if i want City to get charged to be honest. Imagine these winning the league 3 years on the bounce playing this way with their annoying fans. Nah City you are forgiven.
I'm still anyone but Man City (and Newcastle).

Arguably Arteta and Arsenal have adopted these horrible practices because they think that's the only way to get ahead of Man City.  They've had 84 and 89 point seasons but not won the league.  Wenger won his first title with 78 points and even his "invincibles" would have only finished second last season.

We know from years of Klopp trying that it makes for really on edge seasons where any let up feels like it could break your season.  All the more credit to Klopp for not resorting to shithousery even if it did eventually burn him out.

I really wish Man City would just be wiped from the face of football and in a way that Newcastle can't simply step into the void.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 09:49:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:01 am
How annoying they are makes me question if i want City to get charged to be honest. Imagine these winning the league 3 years on the bounce playing this way with their annoying fans. Nah City you are forgiven.

Imagine wanting the owners of City, their manager and their players to win the league, all because you're upset about some comments people made online.  People you can easily just ignore.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
A keeper will eventually use his face to  make contact with one of the elbows of the arsenal players surrounding him, and go down clutching his face like he's been punched by Tyson*.  Probably be Pickford too.

* Mike Tyson, not Tyson Fury.
Keeper also goes down at opportune/select moments, cause the rule is you can't send off a keeper.
Either to waste time, or you'll see a few players running over to Arteta while he's "down"..

Arsletico
They are really becoming a team you love to hate.

Arteta didn't play under managers who taught him all that(and seemingly instructing his players to injure the opposition), which makes it all the more strange(as someone said the other day), except... when you look at whose backroom staff he was on, and obviosuly what team he rooted for, before taking the Arsenal job...
On the edge of "cheating", much?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:54 am by the_red_pill »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 09:58:57 am »
A lot of interesting discourse in here about the Arsenal approach and rules of the game.

Just wanted to chip in again to remind all readers and participants in this thread that Mikel Arteta is an Everton man. He spent more time in his career at Goodison Park than anywhere else. He was forged in the fires of Mount Woodison and is an apprentice of David Moyes, not Pep Guardiola or Arsene Wenger.

When you remember this fact and recalibrate to view things through the Everton prism - everything starts to make sense again.

He's just Duncan Ferguson but way less intimidating and with an arguably more exotic name.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 09:59:57 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:11:26 am
Look closely at that clip. Why are all the Arsenal players moving towards the sideline even before the keeper goes down? Why are none of them looking at the ball? Surely, you'd turn to face the ball if you expected it to soon come into play? One Arsenal player turns briefly towards to keeper clearly to just confirm that what he already know will be happening is actually happening (that the keeper will "need treatment"). Anyone who's watched them knows that this is just one of their cheating tactics, but seeing like this only goes to prove what we already know: They have a set routine for faking injuries to waste time and/or get tactical timeouts.
Not sure if you are new to watching football but the Arsenal (and City) players are moving in that direction as that is the side the goal kick is being taken from. It's one of the basic fundamentals of football and you'll see this multiple times in any game.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:58:57 am
...

He's just Duncan Ferguson but way less intimidating and with an arguably less exotic name.
And supposedly a looker to some...
If I was a woman, I'd prolly dry up like the Gobi desert, the moment I get the slightest sense of Arteta, but then- who am I to judge as to what makes a man "sexy".
Allz I know is, he's far from a Sean Connery- and women adored that man.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:11:26 am
Look closely at that clip. Why are all the Arsenal players moving towards the sideline even before the keeper goes down? Why are none of them looking at the ball? Surely, you'd turn to face the ball if you expected it to soon come into play? One Arsenal player turns briefly towards to keeper clearly to just confirm that what he already know will be happening is actually happening (that the keeper will "need treatment"). Anyone who's watched them knows that this is just one of their cheating tactics, but seeing like this only goes to prove what we already know: They have a set routine for faking injuries to waste time and/or get tactical timeouts.

This will be why clubs are writing to the PMGOL to highlight this new raft of cheating.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
Arsenal may well go on win the league. And if they do it will be a case of only Klopp and Arteta managed to stop City during Guardiola's time and the Arteta love in will be hard to stick. The difference being we did it by playing a brilliant style of football. By outplaying everyone including City. One of the many reason Klopp is so dearly loved. I don't think Arteta has the skills to get his team playing that way. Which is fine by the way. Klopp was the best, Arteta will never be anywhere near his level.
Arsenal may also win f**k all, again. If they don't start winning things, how long will the fans accept the cheating, moaning, whingy tactics ?
That's a serious question by the way to the Arsenal fans here.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 11:05:34 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:01 am
How annoying they are makes me question if i want City to get charged to be honest. Imagine these winning the league 3 years on the bounce playing this way with their annoying fans. Nah City you are forgiven.

It's typical that this horrible team and manager will be the ones to benefit..although City have already cost them 2 titles.

If only Klopp didn't get the burnout.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:05:34 am
It's typical that this horrible team and manager will be the ones to benefit..although City have already cost them 2 titles.

If only Klopp didn't get the burnout.

I think that's why i feel like that. They benefit and we don't.
