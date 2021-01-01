« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 475738 times)

Online BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm »
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.




Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10801 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.
grow up man.
Online StigenKeegan

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10802 on: Today at 12:11:26 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm
Arsenal: Why did Myles Lewis-Skelly receive booking?


https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/13221321/arsenal-why-did-myles-lewis-skelly-receive-booking

Look closely at that clip. Why are all the Arsenal players moving towards the sideline even before the keeper goes down? Why are none of them looking at the ball? Surely, you'd turn to face the ball if you expected it to soon come into play? One Arsenal player turns briefly towards to keeper clearly to just confirm that what he already know will be happening is actually happening (that the keeper will "need treatment"). Anyone who's watched them knows that this is just one of their cheating tactics, but seeing like this only goes to prove what we already know: They have a set routine for faking injuries to waste time and/or get tactical timeouts.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10803 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
A keeper will eventually use his face to  make contact with one of the elbows of the arsenal players surrounding him, and go down clutching his face like he's been punched by Tyson*.  Probably be Pickford too.

* Mike Tyson, not Tyson Fury.
This should absolutely be the tactic. They won't stop blocks but they will stop a keeper running into a raised arm.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 12:18:03 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:42:22 am
Obstruction hasn't been a law for about 25 years now

I was thinking this, but apparently it is still a rule that is seldom enforced
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:54:03 am
They removed obstruction from the laws of the game in 1997 as far as I'm aware.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:16:51 am
They've rebadged it you fool!






I stand corrected, said the man in the orthopaedic shoes
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
When it comes down to it, they will find it hard to win the league. Even if city are punished they don't have the goals. We have goalscorer and it looks like we have more focus on defending.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10807 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
If you cant block a players pathway. Should freekicks be awarded for defenders stopping opposition attacking players from running into their box?

You cannot block players say the netball merchants. No contact otherwise its a foul.

Roll out the red carpet for Ederson so he can claim a cross. Make way for Ederson, part the seven seas like Moses so Ederson can come and claim the cross.

I hate to be that (pedant) guy fellah... but Moses only parted ONE sea (assuming you believe the Old Testament).

Unless you mean Victor Moses, in which case I can't comment - I'm not sure where he spends his holidays.
Online BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 02:24:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:28:14 am
When it comes down to it, they will find it hard to win the league. Even if city are punished they don't have the goals. We have goalscorer and it looks like we have more focus on defending.

What are you basing us not having the goals on?
Online G Richards

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 03:28:04 am »
Big question mark over Arsenal these day. Great side under Wenger. He modernized them, built some great sides, won major trophies, then had some lean years when they built a stadium, but he still finished top four and they played attractive football.

Arteta has been backed and backed. They cleared the decks of the likes of Aubamayang and Pepe and bought Arteta lots of players. How much? Cant be bothered looking it up, but it is a huge amount - though within the rules, not suggesting any impropriety, just largesse. As is their right.

Q:   What have they got to show for it, after all the dough spent and 5 years of Arteta ball?
A:   An FA Cup and a bad reputation.

Its not a good return. Arteta needs to win the Prem or CL quickish, and then he will be regarded as a Mourinho type - football fans in general wont like them, but his own love him because he delivered trophies.

As it stands he is dark arts Mourinho, minus the trophies. If thats what Arsenal want to be, have at it. But I dont respect it.

I cant stand Bernardo Silva, but he did speak truth after the game. The difference between our rivalry with Man City and Arsenals rivalry is that we won the Prem and the CL. Arsenal last won the Prem 20 yrs ago, and they have never won the CL. We have always been happy to go toe to toe with Man City. It gave us some big wins and some big losses, and everything in between. It is not in the current Arsenal sides DNA to have either a big win or a big loss against Man City. Arsenal are too cagey for that. Some might say boring boring Arsenal. Oh, and they are too snide to ever open themselves up for the possibility of a big win or heavy loss to Man City.

Sorry to any Gooners on here, but I just cant warm to them. They were never my team, but credit where credit was due during Wengers time. But now? Theres nothing there that I would want a Liverpool side to be.
