People keep saying that Arteta is a very progressive coach, but circumstances this season have forced him to adopt more negative tactics. I completely disagree with this assertion because every single time he has entered Anfield, he has been a loathsome character. Here are some instances of what I am talking about



20/11/2021: He picked a fight on the touchline with Klopp. This resulted in the crowd FINALLY getting riled up enough to motivate us to DESTROY them 4-0. First signs of pre-mature first half celebration for clearances and saves were clearly evident then.



13/01/2022: Celebrating at the conclusion of the League Cup semis when they held out 0-0 with 10 men in the first leg (Ben White mocking Minamino image game). Remember, this was a re-organized fixture based on Covid postponements - which started at Arsenal's behest earlier in the season by not having enough players. First signs of Arsenal not doing anything illegal but clearly exploiting loopholes in the rules.



09/04/2023:People remember the Xhaka-TAA incident, but the feigning injury BS started as early as then (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13886247/Footage-resurfaces-Arsenal-using-dark-arts-heavyweight-clash-Liverpool-year-time-wasting-storm-rumbles-ill-tempered-draw-Man-City.html). BTW, this was when they had a FULL compliment of World Class players and on a genuine title tilt.



Am I ratted? YES. I am rattled. I am not rattled because Arteta represents any long-term threat of success at the expense of Liverpool. I am genuinely rattled, because a talentless Everton shit stain has been exulted to this position of being some kind of genius because he has picked up a discarded Tony Pulis dossier from the bin and convinced a few donkeys to spend nearly a billion dollar budget to implement it.



The worst one for them was Anfield in 22/23 run in..we were hopeless first half, City had just smashed us the week before, Arsenal went 2-0 up and had the chance to open up a good lead on City. We were there to be tonked. Then they stop.playing and rile the crowd up with their antics. We came out and battered them second half and they were celebrating a draw. The title turned back City's way from that second half. All from them not playing football rather than.