The gamekeepers have become the hunters. The football purists at Arsenal that always bemoaned things like long throws are now boxing off goalkeepers so their central defenders can bundle in in-swinging corners. The team that always wanted to get the ball back into play quickly are now constantly sitting their goalkeeper down so the manager can give in-game team talks. The intricate passing moves replaced by playing for set-pieces. They're lucky that they have so much backing within the media and that one of their worst offenders is an England international as nobody really calls it out.



Arteta is the new Mourinho but without the trophies. Perhaps winning a few trophies will stop the mania but I think it's very hard to step back from that kind of approach once you've embraced it as much as Arteta has.