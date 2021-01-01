« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 10:27:37 am
In Europe, refs don't allow them to do it because it's common sense.
thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:03:24 am
The gamekeepers have become the hunters.  The football purists at Arsenal that always bemoaned things like long throws are now boxing off goalkeepers so their central defenders can bundle in in-swinging corners.  The team that always wanted to get the ball back into play quickly are now constantly sitting their goalkeeper down so the manager can give in-game team talks.  The intricate passing moves replaced by playing for set-pieces.  They're lucky that they have so much backing within the media and that one of their worst offenders is an England international as nobody really calls it out.

Arteta is the new Mourinho but without the trophies.  Perhaps winning a few trophies will stop the mania but I think it's very hard to step back from that kind of approach once you've embraced it as much as Arteta has.
Elzar

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:10:06 am
Goalkeepers will start to just fall over, and then it's on the referee to give a foul.
swoopy

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:18:06 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cn4zy8er71xo

Oh the shock ! In summary, Arsenal waste the most time out of any PL club.
Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:34:35 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:03:24 am
The gamekeepers have become the hunters.  The football purists at Arsenal that always bemoaned things like long throws are now boxing off goalkeepers so their central defenders can bundle in in-swinging corners.  The team that always wanted to get the ball back into play quickly are now constantly sitting their goalkeeper down so the manager can give in-game team talks.  The intricate passing moves replaced by playing for set-pieces.  They're lucky that they have so much backing within the media and that one of their worst offenders is an England international as nobody really calls it out.

Arteta is the new Mourinho but without the trophies.  Perhaps winning a few trophies will stop the mania but I think it's very hard to step back from that kind of approach once you've embraced it as much as Arteta has.

Imagine the national fury if a Liverpool team played that way. Cautious football is one thing but the systemic cheating and gamesmanship is right up there with Mourinho's Chelsea. And the media indulged them as well
A Complete Flop

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:42:08 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:10:06 am
Goalkeepers will start to just fall over, and then it's on the referee to give a foul.

I said it a few years ago but this thing of a goalkeeper catching an easy cross and falling to their knees and then lying flat on the ground is pure cheating that the PGMOL seem to have completely ignored. It's creeping it's way into underage football also which is horrible.
A Complete Flop

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:43:15 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:34:35 am
Imagine the national fury if a Liverpool team played that way. Cautious football is one thing but the systemic cheating and gamesmanship is right up there with Mourinho's Chelsea. And the media indulged them as well

Personally i think it's worse than anything Maureen ever produced. It's shithousing on speed.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 11:46:54 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:36:33 am
So? People were talking about obstruction not impeding you moron

He was quoting Alan Partridge, chill 😂
Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:02:19 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:43:15 am
Personally i think it's worse than anything Maureen ever produced. It's shithousing on speed.

They're the worst I've seen in England. Mourinho would have Chelsea well coached to do the same though when required.
shook

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:04:27 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:18:06 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cn4zy8er71xo

Oh the shock ! In summary, Arsenal waste the most time out of any PL club.

And Liverpool are the least. that is an honest club, Ped.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:41:47 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:42:08 am
I said it a few years ago but this thing of a goalkeeper catching an easy cross and falling to their knees and then lying flat on the ground is pure cheating that the PGMOL seem to have completely ignored. It's creeping it's way into underage football also which is horrible.

They're deliberately ignoring it because referees have decided they're bigger than the laws of the game and won't implement the 6 second law because its too difficult to manage an indirect free kick inside the box
gazzalfc

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:00:08 pm
One of their players has suffered a serious injury'.....

He wont say who it is and we'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:02:20 pm
now Arteta's claiming his players weren't actually timewasting - they are injured!

how will we know that?  he's gonna play some different players  tomorrow night in the - gasp! - League Cup against - double gasp! - Bolton!!!

what a piece of shit ....

Speaking ahead of Arsenals League Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night, Arteta also hinted that some of his players had picked up injuries as a result of Citys physical play in the game.

Lets see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts. Unfortunately there will be a few players not available... If a player is feigning something then that means he will carry on and he will play. Tomorrow you will find out [who is injured].

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal-manchester-city-dark-arts-b2617946.html
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:05:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:20 pm
now Arteta's claiming his players weren't actually timewasting - they are injured!

how will we know that?  he's gonna play some different players  tomorrow night in the - gasp! - League Cup against - double gasp! - Bolton!!!

what a piece of shit ....

Speaking ahead of Arsenals League Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night, Arteta also hinted that some of his players had picked up injuries as a result of Citys physical play in the game.

Lets see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts. Unfortunately there will be a few players not available... If a player is feigning something then that means he will carry on and he will play. Tomorrow you will find out [who is injured].

If they're injured then they won't be available for the weekend either will they but I'm not sure even the lego headed prick can even recognise that.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal-manchester-city-dark-arts-b2617946.html
Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:07:23 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:36:33 am
So? People were talking about obstruction not impeding you moron
What's the difference, in your understanding?
red_Mark1980

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:08:24 pm
Arteta really is a Lidl version of Guardiola.

His comments are really fucking weird.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:12:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:20 pm
now Arteta's claiming his players weren't actually timewasting - they are injured!

how will we know that?  he's gonna play some different players  tomorrow night in the - gasp! - League Cup against - double gasp! - Bolton!!!

what a piece of shit ....

Speaking ahead of Arsenals League Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night, Arteta also hinted that some of his players had picked up injuries as a result of Citys physical play in the game.

Lets see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts. Unfortunately there will be a few players not available... If a player is feigning something then that means he will carry on and he will play. Tomorrow you will find out [who is injured].

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal-manchester-city-dark-arts-b2617946.html

safe to say that Arteta is rattled, the fact that FINALLY the media are picking up on the constant cheating his team does during games is irking him.

Its wild its taken so long, these planned stoppages for team talks and breaks done by feigning an injury has been going on so long, but as often the case in this league, no one cares. Took a game vs Media Darling FC to suddenly care.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:16:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:26:07 am
Possibly, although if referees continue to permit goalies to be boxed in it will be interesting to see what happens. Almost certainly other teams will copy Arsenal and become more daring too. Martinelli was pretty blatant I thought. He turned his back on the ball and used his legs, not arms, to push back against the goalie and make sure he couldn't move. I think we'll now see this become routine. So long as the goalie isn't actually pushed into the net no foul will be called.

Eventually of course it will get ridiculous and there will be an edict to referees to become harsher and then there will be a rule change. That's how it normally happens. But for the next three or four months it could well be open season.
That's the point.

It's clearly not good for the game. They know it and everyone knows but they don't mind completely disregarding lack of fair play. Not like they've won anything anyway.

Like I said last season, the refs (especially the English ones) need to be stronger to cut it out.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:18:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:07:23 pm
What's the difference, in your understanding?
how nice of you to suggest he has understanding.  :)
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:19:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:18:07 pm
how nice of you to suggest he has understanding.  :)

More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:32 pm
More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.
:lmao
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:33:11 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:32 pm
More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.

Was the impeding law in place in 1997?

Seems to me to be the same law just worded differently.
QC

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:39:20 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:32 pm
More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.

Deary me
Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:40:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:32 pm
More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.
Oh dear... having a bit of a mare there, on several different points.

You know when you think you can bluster a response and get away with it? You usually can't ;)
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:33:11 pm
Was the impeding law in place in 1997?

Seems to me to be the same law just worded differently.

https://downloads.theifab.com/downloads/laws-of-the-game-1995-96?l=en

Yes. Page 24.

Obstruction page 38.

https://downloads.theifab.com/downloads/laws-of-the-game-2024-25?l=en

Obstruction is not mentioned. Impeding is.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:43:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:40:44 pm
Oh dear... having a bit of a mare there, on several different points.

You know when you think you can bluster a response and get away with it? You usually can't ;)

Nope. Generally people just can't admit when they're wrong. I'm bringing actual facts to the table here.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:42:59 pm
https://downloads.theifab.com/downloads/laws-of-the-game-1995-96?l=en

Yes. Page 24.

Obstruction page 38.

https://downloads.theifab.com/downloads/laws-of-the-game-2024-25?l=en

Obstruction is not mentioned. Impeding is.

See this. Impeding and obstruction mentioned specifically in 1995/96 but only impeding is mentioned now. The laws of the game treat them completely differently no matter how similar that are in meaning.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:44:01 pm
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:45:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:44:01 pm
English isn't your native tongue is it?

It seems comprehension isn't in yours
BoRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:45:11 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:32 pm
More than you by the looks of things. Obstruction and impeding may have similar meanings but people were specifically talking about the obstruction law which was specifically taken out of the laws of the game in 1997. Anything else is just semantics.

Have you even read the current impeding law that RJH posted? It literally uses the word "obstruct". (Edit: for reference, this is on page 109 of the pdf you yourself posted above :))

Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:16:51 am
Impeding the progress of an opponent without contact

Impeding the progress of an opponent means moving into the opponents path to obstruct, block, slow down or force a change of direction when the ball is not within playing distance of either player.

So, yeah, obstruction is still not allowed.
Qston

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:46:57 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:08:24 pm
Arteta really is a Lidl version of Guardiola.

His comments are really fucking weird.

Have you seen the documentary ? Yeah, he's proper weird as in Brendan Rodgers school of pop psychology
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:47:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:43:54 pm
Nope. Generally people just can't admit when they're wrong. I'm bringing actual facts to the table here.

See this. Impeding and obstruction mentioned specifically in 1995/96 but only impeding is mentioned now. The laws of the game treat them completely differently no matter how similar that are in meaning.

Lisan, impending and obstruction are the same thing.

'Obstruction, or impeding the progress of an opponent, is when a player unfairly uses their body to prevent an opponent from getting to and/or playing the ball.

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:51:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:44 pm
Lisan, impending and obstruction are the same thing.

'Obstruction, or impeding the progress of an opponent, is when a player unfairly uses their body to prevent an opponent from getting to and/or playing the ball.

I'm going to leave it as this because people obviously aren't understanding. As a specific law obstruction was removed from the laws of the game in 1997. That is what I've stated from the very beginning and that is what is fact no matter how much people want to gang up on me to be right on the internet. It is now just part of a description for a different section of the law that was in the laws of the game prior to 1997. It is no longer a specific law. Now, back to slagging off the real enemy here - Mikel Arteta.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:53:33 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:51:43 pm
I'm going to leave it as this because people obviously aren't understanding. As a specific law obstruction was removed from the laws of the game in 1997. That is what I've stated from the very beginning and that is what is fact no matter how much people want to gang up on me to be right on the internet. It is now just part of a description for a different section of the law that was in the laws of the game prior to 1997. It is no longer a specific law. Now, back to slagging off the real enemy here - Mikel Arteta.

Always good when someone leaves a discussion because they know they messed up.

So fair play to you for that Lisan!

We all know that what Arsenal do at corners needs eradicating from the game, it gives them an unfair advantage that they have been allowed to get away with it for so long.
