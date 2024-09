Like being called a gentle lover by a prostitute. Fuck off City. Do I like or care how Arsenal are trying to win the league? No. Are they in the same bracket as City? Like fuck. If this was City cry arsing over some other shithouse team we would be laughing. In other words we are letting our rivalry with Arsenal influence our feelings towards City. Exactly what the sportswashers want. Not an inch to those fuckers, no quarter given.