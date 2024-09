But the bit about City is not true is it? They have benefited on the pitch from their cheating off it. Without all their cheating they don't win everything in football, how can people separate the two things? It's just weird thinking by people.



Fair enough.





Because it's become a much larger issue that goes beyond the pitch, and there is little that can happen on the pitch that can change that now. City can win, lose or draw, but that won't change what they do off the pitch. Hoping for/cheering when results go your way isn't condoning their stain on the sport. Arsenal, on the other hand, have somehow found the trick to being c*nts on the pitch without winning anything. And since we can't do anything about City let's push the fragility of Arsenal to its breaking point. Any team who can help us do that is the 'enemy of my enemy is my friend'. (Though I'd argue the term 'friend'.) For that moment. Now I'm back to despising City just as I did before the game. There is no 'black or white' in this situation.