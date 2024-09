Very good double save from Raya but I wouldn't categorise it better than that. Everything Arsenal do is hyped up beyond belief so we should expect it.





Are they always that dull? I don't watch them every week obviously but fuck me, they could have sent a glass eye to sleep last night. Atalanta are obviously a good outfit who are very well coached and a point away there isn't bad at all but Arsenal barely tried, they looked like they set up not to lost and try and nick a goal (from a set piece of course).



I agree with the sentiments that there aren't enough goals in the side. Their defence could well hold for the season like in recent years but if you are an Arsenal fan you'd worry about a combination of teams figuring out how to create against you better and a lack of goals.