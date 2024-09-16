Has there ever been a less likeable team in the PL that this current Arsenal group? I mean, Mourinho's Chelsea are an obvious choice, but I think that they even run them very close. I think it's because they went from being a very likeable team under Wenger to be this current group which almost rivals Simeone's sides in terms of snide, which is quite the journey. I'm sure that Arsenal fans will accept it if it wins them trophies, but I'd honestly rather that we kept our integrity than sink to these levels to win silverware.