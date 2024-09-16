« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 459579 times)

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10400 on: September 16, 2024, 03:46:56 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on September 15, 2024, 09:08:59 pm
There are on a great run in league at the moment thought todays game was fairly even but they got the job done. There seems to be a great spirit amongst squad which can take a group of players a long way. I just feel they will quite a bit of luck both with injuries and from refs to win a PL or CL.
That's the same with every team.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,727
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10401 on: September 16, 2024, 05:27:34 am »
Except for some teams it's not "luck"
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10402 on: September 16, 2024, 05:36:11 am »
Another defensive masterclass from Arteta. By design shut Tottenham out and exercise patience for our goal. Everyone was worried about 'creativity' with Odegaard was out, however this isn't art class - you can score goals through brute force rather than nifty neat passing. Whip it in Saka and Gabriel bullet header from 5 yards out wwwhhheeeey

Man City better be ready for the dirtiest low block they have ever seen.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,130
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10403 on: September 16, 2024, 06:10:40 am »
Looking at the managers in charge now, i reckon the games between Liverpool, Arsenal and City will be the most boring matches there have been. It will be back to Rafa vs Mourinho levels.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10404 on: September 16, 2024, 08:43:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 16, 2024, 06:10:40 am
Looking at the managers in charge now, i reckon the games between Liverpool, Arsenal and City will be the most boring matches there have been. It will be back to Rafa vs Mourinho levels.

Yeah, going to be painful viewing. Be amazed if those games produce more than 3 goals. It was Klopp that made them exciting.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,429
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10405 on: September 16, 2024, 08:53:34 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on September 16, 2024, 05:36:11 am
Another defensive masterclass from Arteta. By design shut Tottenham out and exercise patience for our goal. Everyone was worried about 'creativity' with Odegaard was out, however this isn't art class - you can score goals through brute force rather than nifty neat passing. Whip it in Saka and Gabriel bullet header from 5 yards out wwwhhheeeey

Man City better be ready for the dirtiest low block they have ever seen.
Except Spurs had multiple opportunities to play themselves in, only to Spurs themselves over and over and over again. Now, at 0-1 Arsenal did an excellent job of containment but let's not pretend that this was also the case at 0-0. If Arsenal play like that next weekend they'll get beaten as the cheats won't mess up the same situations Spurs did.
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10406 on: September 16, 2024, 11:08:22 am »
I really don't like Ben White.  He looks like an Oompa Loompa that's been stuck in a grow bag for a few weeks.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 771
  • ******
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10407 on: September 16, 2024, 11:21:50 am »
Has there ever been a less likeable team in the PL that this current Arsenal group? I mean, Mourinho's Chelsea are an obvious choice, but I think that they even run them very close. I think it's because they went from being a very likeable team under Wenger to be this current group which almost rivals Simeone's sides in terms of snide, which is quite the journey. I'm sure that Arsenal fans will accept it if it wins them trophies, but I'd honestly rather that we kept our integrity than sink to these levels to win silverware.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,565
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10408 on: September 16, 2024, 11:33:37 am »
Bit of time doing Mourinhos Chelsea and Fergusons United some favours there! At the time of their dominance I hated both of them a lot more I do this Arsenal side. Thats probably because they have won very little in comparison. I find them annoying and dont like the way they play and all the little sly tactics they employ but until they start to dominate like the other sides mentioned I do I dont think Ill ever get as wound up by them.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 771
  • ******
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10409 on: September 16, 2024, 11:45:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 16, 2024, 11:33:37 am
Bit of time doing Mourinhos Chelsea and Fergusons United some favours there! At the time of their dominance I hated both of them a lot more I do this Arsenal side. Thats probably because they have won very little in comparison. I find them annoying and dont like the way they play and all the little sly tactics they employ but until they start to dominate like the other sides mentioned I do I dont think Ill ever get as wound up by them.

I meant putting aside success. Of course we hated Utd because they were successful and because they were our big rivals, but if I pulled myself out of that bias and just looked at their style of play and way that they acted on the pitch I don't think that they were as bad as this Arsenal team.

They haven't reached the level of Mourinho's Chelsea yet, but they are getting there...
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10410 on: September 16, 2024, 11:47:07 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September 16, 2024, 11:21:50 am
Has there ever been a less likeable team in the PL that this current Arsenal group? I mean, Mourinho's Chelsea are an obvious choice, but I think that they even run them very close. I think it's because they went from being a very likeable team under Wenger to be this current group which almost rivals Simeone's sides in terms of snide, which is quite the journey. I'm sure that Arsenal fans will accept it if it wins them trophies, but I'd honestly rather that we kept our integrity than sink to these levels to win silverware.

We're discounting cheaty right? As that bunch of c*nts are number 1.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 771
  • ******
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10411 on: September 16, 2024, 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 16, 2024, 11:47:07 am
We're discounting cheaty right? As that bunch of c*nts are number 1.

Yeah, they are a nothing club that basically shouldn't be acknowledged as existing. They refuse to play by PL rules, so shouldn't be considered a PL team.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10412 on: September 16, 2024, 05:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September 16, 2024, 11:45:33 am
I meant putting aside success. Of course we hated Utd because they were successful and because they were our big rivals, but if I pulled myself out of that bias and just looked at their style of play and way that they acted on the pitch I don't think that they were as bad as this Arsenal team.

They haven't reached the level of Mourinho's Chelsea yet, but they are getting there...

Honestly, I don't watch them and never turn on their highlights, but they are very annoying when we play them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10413 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Michael Oliver the Ref on Sunday. :lmao

Fuck PGMOL.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,907
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:09:04 pm
Michael Oliver the Ref on Sunday. :lmao

Fuck PGMOL.
Is he due another jolly to Abu Dhabi?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 