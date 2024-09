Think tomorrow is a massive game for Arteta's Arsenal. We had the thing of chasing City for a few years, but we did actually win the two big ones at just about the right time. At the beginning of the last few seasons, I've quitely thought Arsenal could go all the way, but if they don't win tomorrow, they could find themselves quite a bit behind already. There's only so long you can challenge without actually winning anything before the heads start to fall off a bit.