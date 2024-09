Deteriorate in your own time

Tell em your dead, and wither away



Are you living all alone with your havertz dream?

a fake merinero that you've never seen?

are you waiting for the reaper to arrive?

writhing on the ground like your barely alive?

Wellllll...



Die young, and play Partey

woh ho

Die young , and play Partey



Blondie