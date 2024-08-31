Incredible decision to send Rice off. Thats a bad as red card Dalot got v Liverpool last year at Anfield. Can the refs not read the game, there is an unwritten rule where if a player is on a yellow, they will be given some leeway if they commit a soft second bookable offence. What made it even worse is there were incidents within the match were Brighton players stopped a quick restart. So much of PGMOL is random, which rules to apply and when, and to what degree of strictness do they apply? Your telling me 'letter of the law' doesnt get ignored on derby day when the first tackle flies in 20 seconds into the match? Don't gaslight me and tell me that was the correct decision. I sure as shit didnt do that when Doku Karate kicked MacAllister last year.



Beyond frustrating because Brighton do not score with Rice on the field. Going down to 10 men is tough, but if that were Partey sent off & Rice stays on the field, we would hold out.



This changes nothing. Ive aways said before, modern football fans are reactionaries and two-week memory merchants. New contract for the Tet over the International break incoming!!! Ignore the false messiahs and panic-stricken melts