Rice got made to look like a nobhead, didn't he? He knew exactly what he was doing, tried to be sly and attempt to get the Brighton player sent off, only for it to backfire totally. The look of shock on his face! The Brighton lad also knew exactly what he was doing I think, but at the end of the day it's a stonewall second yellow. Do that when you've already been booked and you're inviting trouble.



Odegaard whipping the fans up again after winning a corner. It's the third game of the season ffs! What is it with them?



Not really about Arsenal this moan but "Fletch" on commentary is becoming more and more grating. I liked him at first on their Champions League coverage but lately he seems to think everyone wants to hear his opinion all the time? Isn't that the point of the co-commentator? Your job is to tell us what's happening.