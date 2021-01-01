« previous next »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.
Hes made some good moves.  When he hired Doug Lemov for instance to help teach the coaching team how to teach better

This however, is a fucking pathetic waste of everyones time
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:09:27 am
Where the fuck do you hire a team of professional pickpockets?

Although id like to see a cost benefit analysis  ;D
How does someone become a professional pickpocket?  How is pickpocketing a profession?  Ah - The Art(eta)ful dodger would know.
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:23:35 am
How does someone become a professional pickpocket?  How is pickpocketing a profession?  Ah - The Art(eta)ful dodger would know.

Ah there amateur pickpockets?  I guess there must be semi-pro ones. One's that do it for a side hustle?

I can see how set pieces are gonna work from now on.  All oppo players will set up at set pieces to touch the side of the Arsenal players' shorts, where a pocket would normally be, Arsenal player looks down to see if they are being robbed , and bang  one-nil against the Arsenal.

--edit-- that or the media were fed lies about why Arteta hired pickpockets. Maybe he's aiming to get his players to rob the ref of cards when he goes to book Arsenal players.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.


 :lmao


Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.

If you concede less goals next season I can assure you it won't be because Slick Rick nicked Saliba's condoms.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.

It's a bizarre bit of fuckknowswhat. The only thing it will do is teach the players to keep their hands on their valuables when they're on public transport
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:22:03 am
It's a bizarre bit of fuckknowswhat. The only thing it will do is teach the players to keep their hands on their valuables when they're on public transport

Which will put them on edge and will increase their stress levels. Athletes don't tend to perform better when their stress levels are elevated.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:22:03 am
It's a bizarre bit of fuckknowswhat. The only thing it will do is teach the players to keep their hands on their valuables when they're on public transport

Theyre not Christian Gross. Doubt they get the Tube too often!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:31:40 am
Theyre not Christian Gross. Doubt they get the Tube too often!

Exactly. Completely pointless exercise. Can't see how that will help Ben White retain possession when big Darwin is hounding him
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:15:36 am
If you concede less goals next season I can assure you it won't be because Slick Rick nicked Saliba's condoms.

Yep. If they concede less it'll be down to the experience they've gained and how they've matured together as a team. It'll have absolutely nothing to do with being pickpocketed. But I know what the average Arsenal fan is like on social media. They'll definitely try to claim this is the reason why they conceded less.
Arteta is bonkers.  Can you imagine being interviewed by him for a job?  He's the sort of guy that asks questions like "If you were a giraffe, what flavour custard would you store in your socks?" to try and be "clever."
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 11:15:51 am
Arteta is bonkers.  Can you imagine being interviewed by him for a job?  He's the sort of guy that asks questions like "If you were a giraffe, what flavour custard would you store in your socks?" to try and be "clever."

 ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:31:40 am
Theyre not Christian Gross. Doubt they get the Tube too often!

One for the kids there.  :D
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 11:15:51 am
Arteta is bonkers.  Can you imagine being interviewed by him for a job?  He's the sort of guy that asks questions like "If you were a giraffe, what flavour custard would you store in your socks?" to try and be "clever."
Pink, to distract people while I nick their wallets.

As an aside, any notion of a team with Raya or Rammers in goal conceding an average of 1 goal every 2 games is fanciful. 29 conceded from an xga of 31 with major defensive contributors remaining fit for most of the season doesn't scream Mourinho first Chelsea team level of tightness.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.

I looked at the goals you conceded again with what I hope is an objective eye. By my reckoning only two genuine goals were scored against you. The others were the results of silly errors. With Calafiori and Merino in the team I think it's possible you will concede less than 5, and maybe even less than 1 goal this season.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:10:42 pm
I looked at the goals you conceded again with what I hope is an objective eye. By my reckoning only two genuine goals were scored against you. The others were the results of silly errors. With Calafiori and Merino in the team I think it's possible you will concede less than 5, and maybe even less than 1 goal this season.
It's inevitable that they won't make any silly individual errors for the whole season and their best defensive players will stay completely fit AND in top form all season.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:10:42 pm
I looked at the goals you conceded again with what I hope is an objective eye. By my reckoning only two genuine goals were scored against you. The others were the results of silly errors. With Calafiori and Merino in the team I think it's possible you will concede less than 5, and maybe even less than 1 goal this season.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 12:16:31 pm
It's inevitable that they won't make any silly individual errors for the whole season and their best defensive players will stay completely fit AND in top form all season.

 :D
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:09:27 am
Where the fuck do you hire a team of professional pickpockets?

Although id like to see a cost benefit analysis  ;D

"Professional pickpocketss" i.e. criminals?  :D
First Arsenal player who has the ball nicked away from him is going to be subject to every commentator saying he got his pocket picked.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:10:42 pm
I looked at the goals you conceded again with what I hope is an objective eye. By my reckoning only two genuine goals were scored against you. The others were the results of silly errors. With Calafiori and Merino in the team I think it's possible you will concede less than 5, and maybe even less than 1 goal this season.


Wrong . Wrong wrong. Completely wrong. It's fewer goals 😔
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:27:11 pm
First Arsenal player who has the ball nicked away from him is going to be subject to every commentator saying he got his pocket picked.

and a very angry man with a lego head waiting for him in the dressing room
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.
Less than 20 goals  :o

Not even sure that's possible with the extended added time we saw last season.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:36:28 am
Exactly. Completely pointless exercise. Can't see how that will help Ben White retain possession when big Darwin is hounding him

But it will help Ben when he's in the suntan booths - he will know not to leave his valuable just lying around.
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.
Working on my pickpocketing skills.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Working on my pickpocketing skills.

 :D
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Working on my pickpocketing skills.

I'll try it in town. If I get nicked, I'll just say I'm teaching them an important life lesson.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Working on my pickpocketing skills.

need to lego that ambition...
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:50:20 pm
I'll try it in town. If I get nicked, I'll just say I'm teaching them an important life lesson.

Yes your Honor, Arteta made me do it
Quote from: Draex on August  8, 2024, 10:17:43 am


He's such a tryhard manager, like a slightly better version of Rodgers.

He'll be on a Jake Humpries podcast within the year.
Absolutely cannot wait for Arteta's inevitable spell in charge of Everton. It will be comedy gold ;D
« Reply #10111 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm »



Arteta knows some shady people.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
Yes your Honor, Arteta made me do it

It was pressed on me, really...
I think Arsenal are winning the league this season and Guardiola will fuck off at the end. Arsenal have gotten stronger and probably haven't reached their ceiling yet whereas City aren't any better than they've been the last few seasons.

I know we say that every season but season by season for about 3 seasons in a row they've marginally dropped off and I think that's all it'll take for this Arsenal side to take advantage of.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:22:28 pm
I think Arsenal are winning the league this season and Guardiola will fuck off at the end. Arsenal have gotten stronger and probably haven't reached their ceiling yet whereas City aren't any better than they've been the last few seasons.

I know we say that every season but season by season for about 3 seasons in a row they've marginally dropped off and I think that's all it'll take for this Arsenal side to take advantage of.

While true regarding City, let's see if Arsenal can go up another gear from last season. Let's not forget that a lot went in their favour regarding injuries and such. I do expect them to be there or there about, but I also don't expect them to break 90 points.
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:33:09 pm
Absolutely cannot wait for Arteta's inevitable spell in charge of Everton. It will be comedy gold ;D

I said years ago he would be Everton's next manager. He's had a couple of lucky seasons and I now think he might end up at Barcelona, another basket case club with no money desperate for a hero.

Shouts for him winning the league are wild bordering on insane.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:32:37 pm
I said years ago he would be Everton's next manager. He's had a couple of lucky seasons and I now think he might end up at Barcelona, another basket case club with no money desperate for a hero.

Shouts for him winning the league are wild bordering on insane.
[/b]

Why? They've finished 2nd two seasons in a row and have gone toe to toe with City until April/May and marginally missed out on both occasions. It's not as if they finished 5th/6th and people are saying he'll win the league with them.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:22:28 pm
I think Arsenal are winning the league this season and Guardiola will fuck off at the end. Arsenal have gotten stronger and probably haven't reached their ceiling yet whereas City aren't any better than they've been the last few seasons.

I know we say that every season but season by season for about 3 seasons in a row they've marginally dropped off and I think that's all it'll take for this Arsenal side to take advantage of.

With Arteta in charge? It will never happen ...
I think they'll win it this season!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:09:29 pm
I think they'll win it this season!

City will win it. Again. Arsenal won't be as close as this season just gone.
