« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 426575 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,604
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 03:07:19 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:04:45 am
Hopefully it works. Of the few goals we conceded last season, quite a few were individual error. In purest terms breaking us down is really hard, cut out the lapses in concentration and we will concede under 20 goals in the league. Especially with Calafiori and Merino added to the squad.
Hes made some good moves.  When he hired Doug Lemov for instance to help teach the coaching team how to teach better

This however, is a fucking pathetic waste of everyones time
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Up
« previous next »
 