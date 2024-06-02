Is 'bottled' now the word what snooty nose teenagers call teams, who compete & don't win?

Anybody who calls a team who won 16 out of their last 18 games 'bottlers' doesn't have a clue about competitive sport & should stick to fortnite & love island.



It's absolutely ridiculous. The "banter" era is just as much ruining football as anything else. 97 points, losing one game all season and no title "Liverpool and Klopp bottled it!" Fucking idiots.I hate Arsenal (never did before but I do now because of their odious fans, manager and players) but in no way, shape or form did they bottle anything this year. Quite the opposite in fact, I thought they were immense. They would've been deserved champions and, by rights, are the deserved champions.Last year, however, I do believe they bottled it. Winning 2-0 at Anfield and, let's be honest, cruising. Had us on the ropes, were running way out in front of the league and just fell off an absolute cliff when the run-in started. They started doing pitch invasions for last minute winners in December which wasn't even the half way point cause of the world cup.It was a year too early for them. But, this year, they should've won it and the only reason they didn't has nothing to do with "bottling" anything, but were up against the biggest cheat this game has ever seen and the very thing killing it as a sport.