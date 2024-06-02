« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9920 on: June 2, 2024, 08:26:46 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June  2, 2024, 01:26:46 pm
Is 'bottled' now the word what snooty nose teenagers call teams, who compete & don't win?
Anybody who calls a team who won 16 out of their last 18 games 'bottlers' doesn't have a clue about competitive sport & should stick to fortnite & love island.

It's absolutely ridiculous. The "banter" era is just as much ruining football as anything else. 97 points, losing one game all season and no title "Liverpool and Klopp bottled it!" Fucking idiots.

I hate Arsenal (never did before but I do now because of their odious fans, manager and players) but in no way, shape or form did they bottle anything this year. Quite the opposite in fact, I thought they were immense. They would've been deserved champions and, by rights, are the deserved champions.

Last year, however, I do believe they bottled it. Winning 2-0 at Anfield and, let's be honest, cruising. Had us on the ropes, were running way out in front of the league and just fell off an absolute cliff when the run-in started. They started doing pitch invasions for last minute winners in December which wasn't even the half way point cause of the world cup.

It was a year too early for them. But, this year, they should've won it and the only reason they didn't has nothing to do with "bottling" anything, but were up against the biggest cheat this game has ever seen and the very thing killing it as a sport.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9921 on: June 3, 2024, 03:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  2, 2024, 01:42:48 pm
I don't think they bottled the City game. Arteta just made a catastrophic error of judgement that a point was a good result. Bottling it for me is when you fail to perform in a crunch game. I thought they performed Arteta's game plan perfectly. I think it was just a shit gameplan.
I think Arteta bottled having a go at a weakened side.  The door was ajar and they hid behind it by playing for a draw.  That's just my opinion and I don't think they bottled the run it, they just weren't brave enough to go for it away at City.  For me, not being brave or bold enough to do something is bottling it.  Bantz or no bantz.

I suppose I'm saying Arteta bottled that game, as opposed to the players mind you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9922 on: June 3, 2024, 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on June  3, 2024, 03:16:35 pm
I think Arteta bottled having a go at a weakened side.  The door was ajar and they hid behind it by playing for a draw.  That's just my opinion and I don't think they bottled the run it, they just weren't brave enough to go for it away at City.  For me, not being brave or bold enough to do something is bottling it.  Bantz or no bantz.

I suppose I'm saying Arteta bottled that game, as opposed to the players mind you.

They just took the cowardly calculation - not to die rather than risk die fighting for the win. Akin to those runners you see settle in for the silver medal rather than risk bronze or worse by even attempting to chase down first place. They're used to be a saying shit or bust, and yeah, in the context of 'professionalism' it can be seen as foolhardiness. But that is how legends are made.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9923 on: June 3, 2024, 03:52:17 pm »
Bottled as a word in sport las lost all meaning for me. You can lose a game or a title and not necessarily "bottle " it. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9924 on: June 3, 2024, 03:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on June  3, 2024, 03:52:17 pm
Bottled as a word in sport las lost all meaning for me. You can lose a game or a title and not necessarily "bottle " it. 
Don't disagree at all.  It's generally used for "bantz" purposes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9925 on: June 3, 2024, 04:47:51 pm »
Are our resident Gooners ok?
Seem a bit quiet.
Maybe they've all gone skiing.   ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9926 on: June 3, 2024, 04:50:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June  2, 2024, 01:26:46 pm
Is 'bottled' now the word what snooty nose teenagers call teams, who compete & don't win?
Anybody who calls a team who won 16 out of their last 18 games 'bottlers' doesn't have a clue about competitive sport & should stick to fortnite & love island.

Well said.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9927 on: June 3, 2024, 04:53:19 pm »
Why the fuck is this thread still at the top of the list in the close season (yes I know I've just bumped it)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9928 on: June 3, 2024, 05:10:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 04:53:19 pm
Why the fuck is this thread still at the top of the list in the close season (yes I know I've just bumped it)
You bottled it, Rob!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9929 on: June 3, 2024, 05:27:23 pm »
I have a hard time saying any team bottled it if they come second to the cheats. Before the cheats distorts the landscape, teams could actually go on a bad run for a few games and still be deserving title winners.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9930 on: June 3, 2024, 05:42:53 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on June  1, 2024, 12:34:00 am
Down Under.

So it's true that Arteta is very big down under (but his wife disagrees).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9931 on: June 3, 2024, 05:59:38 pm »
Arsenal were immense this season. They didn't "bottle" anything.
They lost, just as we have done, to the football equivalent of Lance Armstrong.
No bottling or shame involved.
The only ones who should be ashamed are the cheats and their arse lickers in the media.
And fuck all the soccer am bantz brigade. Utter wankers.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9932 on: June 3, 2024, 08:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on June  3, 2024, 03:52:17 pm
Bottled as a word in sport las lost all meaning for me. You can lose a game or a title and not necessarily "bottle " it. 

That, 'legend' and 'generational talent' all have to go.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9933 on: June 3, 2024, 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on June  2, 2024, 08:26:46 pm
It's absolutely ridiculous. The "banter" era is just as much ruining football as anything else. 97 points, losing one game all season and no title "Liverpool and Klopp bottled it!" Fucking idiots.

I hate Arsenal (never did before but I do now because of their odious fans, manager and players) but in no way, shape or form did they bottle anything this year. Quite the opposite in fact, I thought they were immense. They would've been deserved champions and, by rights, are the deserved champions.

Last year, however, I do believe they bottled it. Winning 2-0 at Anfield and, let's be honest, cruising. Had us on the ropes, were running way out in front of the league and just fell off an absolute cliff when the run-in started. They started doing pitch invasions for last minute winners in December which wasn't even the half way point cause of the world cup.

It was a year too early for them. But, this year, they should've won it and the only reason they didn't has nothing to do with "bottling" anything, but were up against the biggest cheat this game has ever seen and the very thing killing it as a sport.

Agree with every word.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9934 on: June 4, 2024, 04:10:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  2, 2024, 01:42:48 pm
I don't think they bottled the City game. Arteta just made a catastrophic error of judgement that a point was a good result. Bottling it for me is when you fail to perform in a crunch game. I thought they performed Arteta's game plan perfectly. I think it was just a shit gameplan.
It was fine. Kept the league in our hands.

We should have been 2-0 up against Villa before half time (it's also true as per XG). But we were poor in the second half and lost the game.

That's the mistake we made during the run in.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9935 on: June 10, 2024, 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 04:53:19 pm
Why the fuck is this thread still at the top of the list in the close season (yes I know I've just bumped it)

Dunno, only complete tossers bump it up to the top.
It was almost on the second page of my unread replies.

-- came in here to ask a genuine question based on a post elsewhere. Is Saka considered a goal scorer?  Thought he was more of an assist kind of player.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9936 on: June 13, 2024, 03:04:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 04:53:19 pm
(yes I know I've just bumped it)

 ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9937 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
RIP Kevin Campbell. Life's too short.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9938 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
Terribly young to go that.

 R.I.P Kevin
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9939 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Always seemed a decent bloke to me.
R.I.P Kevin Campbell.

--edit--
Well, quite decent.

Quote
Everton were fighting relegation when Campbell arrived but he made an immediate impact on and off the pitch, galvanising the dressing room and scoring nine goals in his first eight games as Walter Smiths side pulled clear of trouble. The move was made permanent for £3m that summer and he was also Evertons leading goalscorer for the next two seasons. Campbell scored the winner in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in 1999  Evertons last win away at Liverpool until 2021  and was the clubs first black captain. He remained a regular visitor to Goodison long after his playing career was over, and a hugely popular figure among supporters.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:41 am by PaulF »
