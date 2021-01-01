« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 388573 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
The gooners on here are really showing their true colours since the season finished, arent they?
I like the fact that we have Oppo supporters on here, but sometimes I feel like this is an Arsenal forum with their strange goings on.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
I like the fact that we have Oppo supporters on here, but sometimes I feel like this is an Arsenal forum with their strange goings on.
I think the problem is that they think it is an Arsenal forum.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm
Bottlers mate.


Pressure does funny things to people, some break, some just turn into c*nts under pressure.

Some of us are old enough to remember the great tantrum of 23



 ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Hahahaha.

Love how you lot think this place is an arsenal forum at this point and get the hump when you realise it isn't :lmao

Maybe check the egos and expectations at the door once in a while and remember your place  ;)

Isn't first  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
Isn't first  ;)
Well that is just going to upset them even more! :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
I think the problem is that they think it is an Arsenal forum.

And the constant shoving down our throats about how great arteta is, how amazing Saka, Deccers, Odergaard and Saliba are. Go and post that shit over on Arsenalmania.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
And the constant shoving down our throats about how great arteta is, how amazing Saka, Deccers, Odergaard and Saliba are. Go and post that shit over on Arsenalmania.
I've never really properly disliked Arsenal before, but stuff like this does definitely get up my nose.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:13:36 pm
Some of us are old enough to remember the great tantrum of 23



 ;D

 :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm
I've never really properly disliked Arsenal before, but stuff like this does definitely get up my nose.
Theyve transformed into Abu Dhabi lite over the last few years. Not surprising considering Arteta is PEDs understudy but the fans are just as annoying too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm
It certainly is time for you to log out. Never beat them in the league at the Etihad?

Under Pep of course, because he is still manager there.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Hahahaha.

Love how you lot think this place is an arsenal forum at this point and get the hump when you realise it isn't :lmao

Maybe check the egos and expectations at the door once in a while and remember your place  ;)

Ive been in here for over 10 years mate, I know how it works.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
The gooners on here are really showing their true colours since the season finished, arent they?

True colours? If it took over a decade for my true colours to show, I've been putting on some act. Maybe just struggling to handle the constant digs, I don't mean at the club, it didn't used to be like that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Under Pep of course, because he is still manager there.

Ive been in here for over 10 years mate, I know how it works.

True colours? If it took over a decade for my true colours to show, I've been putting on some act. Maybe just struggling to handle the constant digs, I don't mean at the club, it didn't used to be like that.
What do you think has changed recently then?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
What do you think has changed recently then?

Them nearly winning the League 2 seasons on the bounce?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm
Them nearly winning the League 2 seasons on the bounce?
I meant what has changed in regards as to why Liverpool fans on here are really starting to dislike Arsenal and the Arsenal fans, and its not just them finishing above us in the league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9853 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
I think some of our fans dislike Arsenal more these days because Arteta comes across as a Pep clone but with far more shithousery and cheating which is fucking awful to watch.

The Arsenal fans on here though are probably just feeling the kick to the gut of missing out again and I get that completely. Think they should be given a bit of slack in that respect. They've been given a taste of what we have been getting the last 9 years from city and there is no justice or fairness in losing out to cheats.

Boils my blood still thinking how they robbed Klopp of his true legacy and I'll never get over that. If I was an Arsenal fan right now I'd be sick and not exactly feeling like the most hospitable person in the room.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9854 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm »
For the record I'd like to say that I have no problem with you Gooners on here. I just hate this thread being at the top of this page EVREY SINGLE FUCKIN' DAY.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9855 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
What do you think has changed recently then?

Well I've always been accepted as a oppo fan, plenty of discussions and debates but was generally still always treated like I treated others, as an adult.
That seems to be less and less now. It seems more that the mere presence of being an opppo fan in here winds more people up, and if it's not actually myself that's winding people up, I still get categoriesed with those that do.

I'm not having a meltdown or anything, just tired having to justify my place on here, I'd have thought over 10 years and my posting history would have stood me in good stead. Seems I read the room wrong.

Plus, will defo help Samie's sanity.  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9856 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Well I've always been accepted as a oppo fan, plenty of discussions and debates but was generally still always treated like I treated others, as an adult.
That seems to be less and less now. It seems more that the mere presence of being an opppo fan in here winds more people up, and if it's not actually myself that's winding people up, I still get categoriesed with those that do.

I'm not having a meltdown or anything, just tired having to justify my place on here, I'd have thought over 10 years and my posting history would have stood me in good stead. Seems I read the room wrong.

Plus, will defo help Samie's sanity.  ;)
Discussions and debates are one thing, but when a certain Arsenal fan on here always seems to retaliate from certain "discussions and debates" with snidey comments aimed at Liverpool when he's in a corner.
That's not on.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9857 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Well I've always been accepted as a oppo fan, plenty of discussions and debates but was generally still always treated like I treated others, as an adult.
That seems to be less and less now. It seems more that the mere presence of being an opppo fan in here winds more people up, and if it's not actually myself that's winding people up, I still get categoriesed with those that do.

I'm not having a meltdown or anything, just tired having to justify my place on here, I'd have thought over 10 years and my posting history would have stood me in good stead. Seems I read the room wrong.

Plus, will defo help Samie's sanity.  ;)
People have definitely gone off Arsenal due to Arteta and his shithouse football and the on pitch cheating of players like Saka. And yes, I do think you are being lumped in with the other Arsenal posters we have on here who treat it like a Liverpool piss take thread on an Arsenal forum.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9858 on: Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
People have definitely gone off Arsenal due to Arteta and his shithouse football and the on pitch cheating of players like Saka. And yes, I do think you are being lumped in with the other Arsenal posters we have on here who treat it like a Liverpool piss take thread on an Arsenal forum.
Far better than I could have put it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9859 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm
Far better than I could have put it.
True tho isnt it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9860 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9861 on: Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9862 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm »
I think some can be a bit quick to jump down their throats and take offence to any post they make too. When Scottish Goon says we havent won in the league at the Etihad I think he meant since Guardiola has been there. Hes made that point before when saying its not so easy as saying Arsenal should have just gone there and won.

Lets face it, were all regular readers of this thread so its fair to say thats what he was getting at. I still think Arsenal were unduly negative. Winning there clearly isnt easy but youd at least want to show some intent. But at the same time. I dont think what he said needed everyone leaping in two footed.

Soz. :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9863 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
I think the problem is that they think it is an Arsenal forum.
I think you're spot on here. It's utterly bizarre how they seem to be in here before, during and after some of their biggest games of the season. Very strange indeed. I've said on a previous incarnation of an Arsenal thread that most of us can see through the faux empathy of some of the Arsenal posters on here, but there's a sheen of latent snide that is always near the surface when they feel they're not getting adequate validation on how truly wonderful and great their team is.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9864 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
I think some can be a bit quick to jump down their throats and take offence to any post they make too. When Scottish Goon says we havent won in the league at the Etihad I think he meant since Guardiola has been there. Hes made that point before when saying its not so easy as saying Arsenal should have just gone there and won.

Lets face it, were all regular readers of this thread so its fair to say thats what he was getting at. I still think Arsenal were unduly negative. Winning there clearly isnt easy but youd at least want to show some intent. But at the same time. I dont think what he said needed everyone leaping in two footed.

Soz. :D

Nice way to put it Nick, not easy to avoid the two footed challenges all the time, certainly not if you think of yourself as a genuine poster who just likes discussion.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:13:36 pm
Some of us are old enough to remember the great tantrum of 23



 ;D

:lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9866 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
For the record I'd like to say that I have no problem with you Gooners on here. I just hate this thread being at the top of this page EVREY SINGLE FUCKIN' DAY.

Pack it in then, you thread bumping bastard.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9867 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Pack it in then, you thread bumping bastard.

I posted when it was at the top of the page as to not be accused of this.  ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9868 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
And the constant shoving down our throats about how great arteta is, how amazing Saka, Deccers, Odergaard and Saliba are. Go and post that shit over on Arsenalmania.

A Saliba injury away from guys that finish their sentences with 'blud' screaming at that big head guy on AFTV demanding Arteta be sacked.   ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9869 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm
Nice way to put it Nick, not easy to avoid the two footed challenges all the time, certainly not if you think of yourself as a genuine poster who just likes discussion.

You seem like a good enough egg to me.

It's the fucking omelette from the North Bank who can never read the room.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9870 on: Today at 05:32:45 am »
I think a lot of posters in this thread need to get over themselves act like you dont know any opposition fans in real life, if every opposition fan came on here licking our asses it would be wholly fake, why wouldnt you expect rival fans to defend their team?

And if its such a nuisance and grates you so much why dont you simply stay out the thread and post in the other 100+ Liverpool only related threads?

I dont get the hoopla, most of the Arsenal fans have been on here longer than a lot of the posters complaining about them, if they werent respectful theyd be gone already.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9871 on: Today at 06:11:13 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:13:36 pm
Some of us are old enough to remember the great tantrum of 23



 ;D

 :D I've heard stories of the circa 4 am one,legendary stuff.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9872 on: Today at 06:41:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:32:45 am
I think a lot of posters in this thread need to get over themselves act like you dont know any opposition fans in real life, if every opposition fan came on here licking our asses it would be wholly fake, why wouldnt you expect rival fans to defend their team?

And if its such a nuisance and grates you so much why dont you simply stay out the thread and post in the other 100+ Liverpool only related threads?

I dont get the hoopla, most of the Arsenal fans have been on here longer than a lot of the posters complaining about them, if they werent respectful theyd be gone already.
Yeah, we should also get some bluelooners on here aswell ,telling us why Abu Dhabi are the best and how shit Liverpool are too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 06:50:26 am »
Scottish gooner should moderate the thread and be able to mute TNB when hes being insufferable.
Apart from the Arsenal posters There are few enough decent opposition on here
Tommy - spurs and Johno - Man U. I think thats about it?
