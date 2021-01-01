What do you think has changed recently then?
Well I've always been accepted as a oppo fan, plenty of discussions and debates but was generally still always treated like I treated others, as an adult.
That seems to be less and less now. It seems more that the mere presence of being an opppo fan in here winds more people up, and if it's not actually myself that's winding people up, I still get categoriesed with those that do.
I'm not having a meltdown or anything, just tired having to justify my place on here, I'd have thought over 10 years and my posting history would have stood me in good stead. Seems I read the room wrong.
Plus, will defo help Samie's sanity.