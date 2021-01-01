I think some of our fans dislike Arsenal more these days because Arteta comes across as a Pep clone but with far more shithousery and cheating which is fucking awful to watch.



The Arsenal fans on here though are probably just feeling the kick to the gut of missing out again and I get that completely. Think they should be given a bit of slack in that respect. They've been given a taste of what we have been getting the last 9 years from city and there is no justice or fairness in losing out to cheats.



Boils my blood still thinking how they robbed Klopp of his true legacy and I'll never get over that. If I was an Arsenal fan right now I'd be sick and not exactly feeling like the most hospitable person in the room.