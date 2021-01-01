Ill go back and catch up on what everyone is saying.



Arteta has assembled a very good side and they fell just short to a club that has systematically cheated, and we have suffered at their hands too. Hopefully it wont be long until Man City are punished, and hopefully it will include the stripping of titles and relegation.



Back to Arsenal. Very good side, a lot of money spent, but they stretched themselves and should expect to compete at the top end for years to come. Personally I dont like them, on two counts.



First, they overdo the snide. Whether it is diving, time wasting, fouling on corners - Ben White is clearly coached to take the goalie out, and numerous other small things, they just do too much of it that I cant warm to them.



Second - and its a double-edged sword, Arsenal are good all over the pitch, but the best part of their side is the defence. Now they have played a mostly settled defence all season - Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, White have been together a lot, with very minor rotation on the other fullback position. That sort of settled back line enables a team to be solid at the back, and Arsenal are certainly that.



However back yourselves more! I cant help but think about the Arsenal game against Man City. At the time City had been spluttering a bit, and Arsenal were flying. If Arsenal had backed themselves they really could have come out of it with three points. Instead, they played a cagey game and seemed excited with a draw. All it did was help Man City, who put the run together they needed, and won another illegitimate title.



Overall our season promised a lot, but we fell short too, a smidge further back than Arsenal. We had the feel of a team being slightly ahead of where we expected, at this stage of our development, but we still went for it. Compare/contrast our own draw with Man City.



We battered them, and were desperately unlucky not to come away with all three points. Yes, our finishing was lacking, and that was the main problem. But the belief was there. We got into them, and created waves of chances, and at the final whistle we were gutted to only get a point against Man City, whereas Arsenal appeared delighted with their point.



That gap in mentality might be why we win stuff (not as regularly as we hope, but we amass a steady stream of trophies, including the biggest prizes under Klopp) whereas Arsenal, under Arteta, do not. I dont know how many years and how many pounds have been invested, but so far he has won an FA Cup, which is very modest indeed for the outlay.