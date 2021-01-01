« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9800 on: Today at 11:59:23 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:55:34 am
It seems to get you into second place I guess. It won't win you many friends or many medals perhaps. It's why, in pure football terms, Man City present a far more attractive face than Arsenal. Liverpool too of course. We all hate Man City because they are not a proper football club, but they play wonderful football and they attack everybody. Grealish apart they don't seem that interested in diving either. Nor do they waste time. It works. As it has worked for Klopp's Liverpool. Arteta is cut from different cloth. And he's paid the price. Nothing to show.

We are very boring and defensive, but it worked for Stoke for many years, I dont have a problem with it as long as it gets results. Second isnt bad to be honest. I think you're expecting too much.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9801 on: Today at 12:09:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:59:23 am
We are very boring and defensive, but it worked for Stoke for many years, I dont have a problem with it as long as it gets results. Second isnt bad to be honest. I think you're expecting too much.
Why bring Stoke in to this. Rafa had us as the best team in Europe with a pragmatic approach. Love him and those times. But we got there without all the diving, time wasting and feigning injury. We played football.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9802 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:59:23 am
We are very boring and defensive, but it worked for Stoke for many years, I dont have a problem with it as long as it gets results. Second isnt bad to be honest. I think you're expecting too much.

I wouldn't say you were as boring as Stoke. I'm surprised you make that comparison. Stoke were a hoofball team and Arsenal clearly aren't that. And, like I said, against the weaker sides Arsenal are very good indeed.

Second isn't bad. You're right about that. And I know you have a long record on RAWK of saying that first is impossible with Man City around (I often say you're defeatist  :D). But I think you should aim for first - Arteta too. But he doesn't. In the crunch games he hunkers down, tries to get a draw, wastes times, and gets his team to feign injuries. He's a "doubter" we would say at Liverpool, not a "believer". I think probably you are too. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9803 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:09:17 pm
Why bring Stoke in to this. Rafa had us as the best team in Europe with a pragmatic approach. Love him and those times. But we got there without all the diving, time wasting and feigning injury. We played football.

Playing the clock is part of our defensive set up. Its not all about 11 men behind the ball and hoof it to the big man. There are other ways to protect results.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9804 on: Today at 12:38:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:45 pm
I wouldn't say you were as boring as Stoke. I'm surprised you make that comparison. Stoke were a hoofball team and Arsenal clearly aren't that. And, like I said, against the weaker sides Arsenal are very good indeed.

Second isn't bad. You're right about that. And I know you have a long record on RAWK of saying that first is impossible with Man City around (I often say you're defeatist  :D). But I think you should aim for first - Arteta too. But he doesn't. In the crunch games he hunkers down, tries to get a draw, wastes times, and gets his team to feign injuries. He's a "doubter" we would say at Liverpool, not a "believer". I think probably you are too.

I think me and Arteta are similar, in many ways.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9805 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:38:32 pm
I think me and Arteta are similar, in many ways.
I don't know you properly, but I would think that you were not a c*nt like him.  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9806 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:38:32 pm
I think me and Arteta are similar, in many ways.

Mentality gnats?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9807 on: Today at 12:47:10 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:41:57 pm
I don't know you properly, but I would think that you were not a c*nt like him.  ;)

Would I tell my players to take a dive, 100%. Id push them over myself for a better result. Also id set up very defensively away from home at city, even with their famous injuries.

Its eerie.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9808 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:47:10 pm
Would I tell my players to take a dive, 100%. Id push them over myself for a better result. Also id set up very defensively away from home at city, even with their famous injuries.

Its eerie.
Then, you and Arteta are no better than the cheats who have pipped you 2 seasons in a row.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9809 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:56:25 pm
Then, you and Arteta are no better than the cheats who have pipped you 2 seasons in a row.

Well they cheated their way to first, we cheated our way to second, so unfortunately they are better than us.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9810 on: Today at 01:30:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Well they cheated their way to first, we cheated our way to second, so unfortunately they are better than us.
Better cheats, that's for sure, but you will get there. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9811 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Well they cheated their way to first, we cheated our way to second, so unfortunately they are better than us.
Nah, different types of cheating.  They're the kings of financial cheating and you're top of the divers league as the thread title says.

Ergo financial doping > diving and simulation.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9812 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:34:34 pm
Nah, different types of cheating.  They're the kings of financial cheating and you're top of the divers league as the thread title says.

Ergo financial doping > diving and simulation.

Off the field vs On the field
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9813 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:30:04 pm
Better cheats, that's for sure, but you will get there.

If we can be braver next season
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9814 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:37:11 am
Good team they had too.

Clearly not enough knowledge!

You can't even remember being 8 points clear in 2022/2023 so we wouldn't expect you to remember something from 2009 to be fair.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9815 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm
Arsenal won fuck all
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9816 on: Today at 05:41:45 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9817 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Playing the clock is part of our defensive set up. Its not all about 11 men behind the ball and hoof it to the big man.
As Eeyore illustrated feigning injury straight after an opposition attack is one way Arteta's Arsenal "play the clock". As is the amount of time you take to restart play. Anything and everything to break the rhythm of the opposition

Each club is different and each fanbase want or value different things from their teams. That's fine. What you're advocating is anti-football.

Quote
There are other ways to protect results
True. One of the little things I loved about Klopp was when we were under the kosh you could hear him shouting "Play football".
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9818 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:31 pm
You can't even remember being 8 points clear in 2022/2023 so we wouldn't expect you to remember something from 2009 to be fair.
;D

It was also in the Champions League which is clearly not their thing.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9819 on: Today at 06:11:43 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:59:59 pm
As Eeyore illustrated feigning injury straight after an opposition attack is one way Arteta's Arsenal "play the clock". As is the amount of time you take to restart play. Anything and everything to break the rhythm of the opposition

Each club is different and each fanbase want or value different things from their teams. That's fine. What you're advocating is anti-football.
True. One of the little things I loved about Klopp was when we were under the kosh you could hear him shouting "Play football".

Lovely that. What a man.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9820 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:59:59 pm
As Eeyore illustrated feigning injury straight after an opposition attack is one way Arteta's Arsenal "play the clock". As is the amount of time you take to restart play. Anything and everything to break the rhythm of the opposition

Each club is different and each fanbase want or value different things from their teams. That's fine. What you're advocating is anti-football.
True. One of the little things I loved about Klopp was when we were under the kosh you could hear him shouting "Play football".

If we could play like Liverpool and city im sure wed love to, we just dont have the manager, the players, the courage or the mentality. The only way to bridge the gap to such quality teams is by cheating, unfortunately.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9821 on: Today at 06:31:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:22:58 pm
This is one of the weakest comebacks since your team and fans at home to Villa with the title on the line.

You don't have to cheat to win. We're proof of that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9822 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm
Hadn't realised just how much Arteta has spent at Arsenal. All for an FA Cup, he's getting hounded out next year for certain
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9823 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:22:58 pm
If we could play like Liverpool and city im sure wed love to, we just dont have the manager, the players, the courage or the mentality. The only way to bridge the gap to such quality teams is by cheating, unfortunately.

That's not quite true. Liverpool - and certainly Man City - do have better players. But not that by that much. Odegaard for example would grace any team in the world. And the plain fact is that time-wasting and gamesmanship and pretending to be injured hasn't worked for you. Nor, obviously, has your extreme caution at the Etihad when you had the capacity to go for the kill. That's two years now in which you've buckled at the key pressure point. I think your very good squad deserves better than that. They need to be liberated, not constrained.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9824 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:31:18 pm
This is one of the weakest comebacks since your team and fans at home to Villa with the title on the line.

You don't have to cheat to win. We're proof of that.

Its not all cheating, we get crazy luck as well.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9825 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:35:43 pm
That's not quite true. Liverpool - and certainly Man City - do have better players. But not that by that much. Odegaard for example would grace any team in the world. And the plain fact is that time-wasting and gamesmanship and pretending to be injured hasn't worked for you. Nor, obviously, has your extreme caution at the Etihad when you had the capacity to go for the kill. That's two years now in which you've buckled at the key pressure point. I think your very good squad deserves better than that. They need to be liberated, not constrained.

Bottlers mate.


Pressure does funny things to people, some break, some just turn into c*nts under pressure.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9826 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:41:32 pm
Its not all cheating, we get crazy luck as well.
And no trophies!

I love it when you show us the real you  :-*  Not sure where you are on the Kubler-Ross model. Is this anger or bargaining?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9827 on: Today at 07:01:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:41:49 pm
Bottlers mate.


Pressure does funny things to people, some break, some just turn into c*nts under pressure.

You did both.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9828 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9829 on: Today at 07:08:43 pm
Ill go back and catch up on what everyone is saying.

Arteta has assembled a very good side and they fell just short to a club that has systematically cheated, and we have suffered at their hands too. Hopefully it wont be long until Man City are punished, and hopefully it will include the stripping of titles and relegation.

Back to Arsenal. Very good side, a lot of money spent, but they stretched themselves and should expect to compete at the top end for years to come. Personally I dont like them, on two counts.

First, they overdo the snide. Whether it is diving, time wasting, fouling on corners - Ben White is clearly coached to take the goalie out, and numerous other small things, they just do too much of it that I cant warm to them.

Second - and its a double-edged sword, Arsenal are good all over the pitch, but the best part of their side is the defence. Now they have played a mostly settled defence all season - Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, White have been together a lot, with very minor rotation on the other fullback position. That sort of settled back line enables a team to be solid at the back, and Arsenal are certainly that.

However back yourselves more! I cant help but think about the Arsenal game against Man City. At the time City had been spluttering a bit, and Arsenal were flying. If Arsenal had backed themselves they really could have come out of it with three points. Instead, they played a cagey game and seemed excited with a draw. All it did was help Man City, who put the run together they needed, and won another illegitimate title.

Overall our season promised a lot, but we fell short too, a smidge further back than Arsenal. We had the feel of a team being slightly ahead of where we expected, at this stage of our development, but we still went for it. Compare/contrast our own draw with Man City.

We battered them, and were desperately unlucky not to come away with all three points. Yes, our finishing was lacking, and that was the main problem. But the belief was there. We got into them, and created waves of chances, and at the final whistle we were gutted to only get a point against Man City, whereas Arsenal appeared delighted with their point.

That gap in mentality might be why we win stuff (not as regularly as we hope, but we amass a steady stream of trophies, including the biggest prizes under Klopp) whereas Arsenal, under Arteta, do not. I dont know how many years and how many pounds have been invested, but so far he has won an FA Cup, which is very modest indeed for the outlay.
