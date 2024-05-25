« previous next »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 25, 2024, 06:11:05 pm
Totally, and i expect the same next season, the main reason being our relative positions in the table.

I empathise with the bitterness that is fostered by losing title races to cheats, so I can understand why you're needling at Liverpool fans here.

But if next season ends the same as this season, with you 2nd and us 3rd with a domestic cup, then I don't see how you can claim that we'll be somehow bitter about you outperforming us. You only get bragging rights if you actually win something.

That's the endgame, and if you initially fail to win trophies as part of a path to winning the biggest (like us with our consecutive CL finals) then fair enough. But if you don't take that final step, then a club who has qualified for the CL just like you, has failed in a title challenge just like you, but has also won the League Cup, has done better over two seasons, quite frankly. One league position doesn't change that.

Of course, if you win the title next year and we win nothing, then obviously this season will have been a bigger success for you than for us in retrospect.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 12:04:07 pm
I empathise with the bitterness that is fostered by losing title races to cheats, so I can understand why you're needling at Liverpool fans here.

But if next season ends the same as this season, with you 2nd and us 3rd with a domestic cup, then I don't see how you can claim that we'll be somehow bitter about you outperforming us. You only get bragging rights if you actually win something.

That's the endgame, and if you initially fail to win trophies as part of a path to winning the biggest (like us with our consecutive CL finals) then fair enough. But if you don't take that final step, then a club who has qualified for the CL just like you, has failed in a title challenge just like you, but has also won the League Cup, has done better over two seasons, quite frankly. One league position doesn't change that.

Of course, if you win the title next year and we win nothing, then obviously this season will have been a bigger success for you than for us in retrospect.

True. Your whole post can be summed up in one Paul Merson quote, imminently reusable until the facts change:

"What success?"
Success is a funny one, people often frame it to suit their own situation because you can always move the goalposts.

'Pep won x amount of premier leagues'... 'yeah but he hasn't won the CL which is what they really want'

'Ten Hag won 2 trophies'... 'yeah but that should be standard for Man U and look at what he spent, they dont even have a playstyle'

For the sides who rarely won things in huge spans of time, premier league survival, top half finishes, top 4 etc is it's own form of success, but for the big sides you've gotta be winning shit or you risk treading the path of 'if only'. The thing for us with Klopp was you could see the drive and one step away in a multitude of areas, cup final, cup final, one point off the league, cup final! It was a matter of time. As much as I rate Arteta and Arsenal, with an absolute fortune spent is title challenges and falling short hoping for the same luck with injuries, star players form, other sides suffering injuries, awful refereeing etc enough?

I dont think they'll just fall away, but i'm seeing the same shit I was in years gone by, this belief nothing will go wrong, no bad injuries at crucial times, no other sides strengthening significantly, no big departures because players wanna win. It's almost perplexing to see on a Liverpool forum from Arsenal fans given the list of names you could reel off from years gone by who wanted silverware above all else!

Arteta is very talented and has done well at Arsenal that IMO cannot be denied. Right now however, one fact looms large and can't be overlooked... you've won 1 FA cup!
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:29:25 am
So true. The best way to describe it for me was when I was letting my Arsenal work colleague (genuinely nice guy) have both barrels that they should have beaten City when they had the chance and stop treating the draw like some sort of moral victory / sign of progression. And like on here, I warned him that they were going to lose the league by those exact two points.

This went on for a few days until I realised I was being an over emotional cnut. I stopped talking to him about football altogether for a few weeks. Later when we touched upon the subject more calmly he mentioned that he understood. Liverpool fans are basically going through PTSD! Spot on.

We've all got PTSD. Liverpool fans overcoming theirs and Arsenal fans building up theirs.

Fuck man city

Even their fans yesterday, half and half scarves, not sure what to do because their acting brief only told them to celebrate. They spent all week talking about their superior mentality and then didnt turn up against the worst united team ever. I guess their bonuses to win the cup werent big enough for them to try.

Shame the league wont grow any balls and boot them out. Arsenal liverpool fighting it out for the title would be immense, here too.
KILL THIS THREAD WITH FIRE!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:51:57 pm
KILL THIS THREAD WITH FIRE!
It's a bit of train wreck, isn't it.
I think we get new team threads every season?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
It's a bit of train wreck, isn't it.
They've come 2nd two seasons on the trot.
They're on the up, dontcha know.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:48:40 pm
They've come 2nd two seasons on the trot.
They're on the up, dontcha know.
They wont even concede a goal next season
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:48:40 pm
They've come 2nd two seasons on the trot.
They're on the up, dontcha know.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:55:37 pm
They wont even concede a goal next season
Arteta has talked about getting 100 points next season, so that's another milestone crossed off.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:55:37 pm
They wont even concede a goal next season
Their players will continue to stay fit despite the high number of minutes.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:51:57 pm
KILL THIS THREAD WITH FIRE!

Why? Mocking Arsenal fans is fun ...
Quote from: Tonyh8su on May 25, 2024, 08:32:57 pm
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.

Love you too mate.

Have a good summer everyone, think at the very least a break will please everyone.  :wave
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:31:16 pm
Love you too mate.

Have a good summer everyone, think at the very least a break will please everyone.  :wave

TBF, the clue is in his username.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:45:07 am
;D

Saw royhendo on twitter maybe a few days ago, so Im guessing hes ok!

Great, hope he comes back sometime.
Quote from: The North Bank on May 25, 2024, 06:33:02 pm
Do you know what Axa do.

Actually forget it, I dont want to say anymore on this.

You detest? And still take the money.
:D
Liverpool- Arsenal

In just under 9 weeks.

Lincoln financial field!! (What a weird name for a stadium)



Can only see one winner sorry .
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm
Liverpool- Arsenal

In just under 9 weeks.

Lincoln financial field!! (What a weird name for a stadium)



Can only see one winner sorry .

I absolutely hate playing Premiership teams in preseason. It's a level of competition and competitiveness that isn't needed when what's most important is fitness and tactics.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:26:01 am
I absolutely hate playing Premiership teams in preseason. It's a level of competition and competitiveness that isn't needed when what's most important is fitness and tactics.

Theres lots of finance to be picked up at Lincoln financial field.
Liverpool in Pot 1 for next seasons CL draw. As is the 115 cheats.

Arsenal Pot 2

Villa Pot 4.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:26:01 am
I absolutely hate playing Premiership teams in preseason. It's a level of competition and competitiveness that isn't needed when what's most important is fitness and tactics.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:26 am
Liverpool in Pot 1 for next seasons CL draw. As is the 115 cheats.

Arsenal Pot 2

Villa Pot 4.


Weird as fuck format.

Facing 8 different teams but not home and away. Luck of the draw will play a big part.
